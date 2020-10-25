Nora Fatehi raps in Hindi on The Kapil Sharma Show, gives a shout-out to Navjot Singh Sidhu. Watch video

tv

Apart from acting and dancing, Nora Fatehi has a hidden talent up her sleeve - rapping. She broke into an impromptu rap in Hindi on The Kapil Sharma Show, leaving host Kapil Sharma and permanent guest Archana Puran Singh pleasantly surprised.

Nora appeared on the sketch-comedy show with singer Guru Randhawa to promote their music video, Naach Meri Rani. As he sang, she joined in with her rap, through which she also gave a shout-out to former permanent guest Navjot Singh Sidhu.

In a promo video shared on Instagram by Sony TV, Kapil could be seen clapping as Nora rapped and even grooved along. Archana seemed to be enjoying the rap as well.

Recently, Nora temporarily stepped into Malaika Arora’s shoes as a judge on India’s Best Dancer, as the latter recovered from Covid-19. She said in an Instagram post that she ‘had a blast’ shooting for the show and there was ‘never a dull moment’ on set.

In another Instagram post, Nora welcomed Malaika back and said she was ‘grateful for the opportunity’ to be a part of India’s Best Dancer. “Shoutout to the Queen @malaikaaroraofficial thank u for trusting me to fill in for you on Indias Best Dancer, it was a beautiful experience! Im so grateful for the opportunity! I Was initially scared to fill in such big shoes as no one can take your place queen but the entire team welcomed me with open arms and for that im humbled!” she had written.

Nora was last seen on the big screen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, alongside Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva and Raghav Juyal. She will be seen next in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India, which is scheduled for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar soon.

