Pankhuri Awasthy: I was warned that doing back-to-back mythological shows and getting married so early wold harm my career

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 13:13 IST

After over six months of being cooped up at home, Pankhuri Awasthy has been craving to face the camera, and she’ll finally start shooting for her debut web project soon. Awasthy, who made her debut with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, is auditioning for films, too.

Asked if she’s planning to put her TV career on the backburner now, the actor say, “I’ve auditioned for TV shows as well, and if things materialise I’ll do it. At this time when many are dealing with professional ups and downs, I’d feel grateful to get a share of whatever little work that’s happening. And I’ve not put any restrictions on myself.”

Known for shows such as Razia Sultan and Suryaputra Karn, Awasthy says that TV have her the first break and she’s happy doing interesting content on the small screen. Mention about many pointing out how actors get typecast and content going regressive on TV, she says it’s up to the actor as to what kind of show they want to be associated with.

“People warned me against doing back-to-back mythological shows and getting married early might affect my career. But, after working in mythological space, I did a social show called Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka. And I’m still getting work. It’s all about how you think and present yourself,” she shares.

Having mostly played lead roles on TV, Awasthy portrays one of the main characters in her web project and she hopes to get similar exposure in films as well.

“Everyone wants to play a protagonist. But I’ve nothing against supporting roles. These days most films and web series are ensemble, so most characters are important. But yes I would love to shoulder a film, whether I’m ready for it or when I’ll get it, only time will decide,” she adds.

However, Awasthy is clear that she won’t do anything that’s against her ethics to bag work in films.

“The whole idea of giving work in return of some favour is pathetic. Nobody can force you to do something. Then that’s molestation, rape and violation of your right, and should be reported. As an actor, I know what a lead role means. But to compromise your morals to get that part doesn’t work for me. So it’s in the individual’s hand to decide what one wants,” she asserts.

