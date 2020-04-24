e-paper
Home / TV / PM Modi lauds initiative by TV stars

PM Modi lauds initiative by TV stars

Actor-producer JD Majethia’s endeavour called Fan Ka Fan motivates fans of various TV stars to raise funds in the fight against the Covid-19 and donate a sum to PM Cares

tv Updated: Apr 24, 2020 14:07 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
Several TV stars including Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Bharti Singh, Gautam Rode, Rashami Desai, and others are a part of Majethia’s unique appeal for funds for PM Cares
Several TV stars including Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Bharti Singh, Gautam Rode, Rashami Desai, and others are a part of Majethia's unique appeal for funds for PM Cares
         

Celebrities have always come forward to help society and the nation during the hour of need. And actor-producer JD Majethia’s initiative is another step in that direction. His endeavour called Fan Ka Fan is to motivate fans of various TV stars to raise funds to fight against the Novel Coronavirus. Fans who pledge to donate a sum for PM Cares will receive a video from their favourite television celebrity associated with the initiative.

Several TV stars including Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Bharti Singh, Gautam Rode, Rashami Desai, Rithvik Dhanjani, Shubhangi Aatrey, Shailesh Lodha, Rohitashv Gaud, Tejasswi Prakash and others are part of Majethia’s unique appeal for funds for PM Cares.

Talking about the same, Majethia says “Fan Ka Fan enables us to acknowledge every individual who pledges to contribute towards the initiative by a special Thank You message from their favourite star. I am hopeful that our initiative will help create an impact and awareness.”

 

Even the Prime Minister tweeted thanking, Majethia for the initiative. Lauding the efforts, the PM shared the video about Fan Ka Fan on Twitter and wrote,”This is an exceptional effort by our TV stars to strengthen India’s fight against Covid-19. Thank you all those who came together for this.”

Majethia adds, “As we all know that to protect the lives of people from the impact of coronavirus the country went into a long lockdown. This has and will create multiple crises and especially the financial ones for many in every nook and corner of the country. Now, when many from the country are impacted, the country needs to rise up to the occasion and help. The television industry has the power to inspire, motivate, influence a lot of people to come forward and support the cause. I am glad that so many like-minded celebrities willingly agreed to be part of it.”

