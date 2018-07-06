Porus actor Laksh: Many have compared my baritone to that of Amitabh Bachchan

It isn’t just his acting credentials, but also his voice, that gets actor Laksh the audience’s appreciation. He shares that his actor and director friends and even fans compliment him on his baritone, and he keeps getting voiceover offers. His voice even lets him layer his characters and temper his emotions.

“While shooting, there have been scenes in my show where I have kept my face straight because I would modulate my voice in a way that the emotion gets conveyed. That, kind of, brings a breath of fresh air in my scenes and in a way, it has appealed to many. I can say this because people haven’t just complimented my voice but also the way I use it to act,” says the actor, known for TV shows such as Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Adhuri Kahaani Hamari.

Laksh also makes sure to eat right so as to make sure nothing affects his voice. “I avoid eating anything sour or drinking anything cold. I do my voice training every day before shoot. It has been over two years that I’ve been training my throat,” he says. “Though I never thought of becoming an RJ, a friend had once suggested as a joke that I can be the next voice for Bigg Boss,” says the actor. Ask him about the offers his voice gets him, and he says, “I do get calls for voiceover, though I usually turn it down.”

Interestingly, Laksh shares that his voice is often compared to that of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. “My sound recordist has compared me with him. Even Tinu Verma, who has worked with Mr Bachchan, has compared my voice with him several times,” he says.

