Putting rivalry aside, Kapil Sharma wishes Sunil Grover on his movie Pataakha

Comedian Kapil Sharma has stretched out his hand of friendship once again towards rival and former co-star Sunil Grover. Kapil, who is on a break from work currently, congratulated Sunil on his new film and wished him good luck.

”Congratulations n best wishes Paji @WhoSunilGrover n my Favourite @VishalBhardwaj sir n @rekha_bhardwaj Mam n the whole team of #Pataakha lots of love n best wishes,” he wrote in a tweet. Sunil plays a supporting role in Vishal Bharadwaj’s Pataakha, starring Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan in lead roles. It releases on Friday.

Congratulations n best wishes Paji @WhoSunilGrover n my Favourite @VishalBhardwaj sir n @rekha_bhardwaj Mam n the whole team of #Pataakha lots of love n best wishes 🙏 — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) September 27, 2018

Sunil and Kapil got in a big fight in March 2017. Kapil allegedly got physically violent towards Sunil on their flight back together with the team of The Kapil Sharma Show from Australia. Sunil left the show after the altercation and a few more cast members also exited the show.

Kapil was criticised for his misbehaviour by fans and the show was soon cancelled after he failed to show up on time for shoots, keeping celebrities waiting for hours at end. Kapil made a comeback on TV earlier this year with Family Time With Kapil Sharma but the show failed to take off and was cancelled after a couple of episodes.

“I think Sunil got more angry after seeing himself in news... Because he was not so angry (when the incident happened). I have said enough from my side, and now I don’t feel like talking about it. It happens between friends but one can’t hold a grudge forever. Then I will also start feeling that ‘mein galat nahi hun’ (I am not wrong),” he said in an interview in February.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 22:21 IST