Rahul Raj ties the knot with Saloni Sharma two years after girlfriend Pratyusha’s death

Actor Rahul Raj married Saloni Sharma in a private ceremony. Sharing the news on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Today on this auspicious day,we have got married to each other and promised a life of love,togetherness and lots of fun to each other! Please give us all your blessings and love as we begin this new chapter in our life!!! P.S.More pics coming up...Hubby&Wifey#Shaadi Time!# NovemberCouple#HitchedforLife!#.”

The actor was dating Balika Vadhu actor Pratyusha Bannerjee when she committed suicide in 2016. Her friends claimed he was an abusive boyfriend who drove Pratyusha to kill herself. Rahul was later on booked by the cops for abetting Pratyusha’s suicide and also charged with criminal intimidation; he is currently out on bail.

Rahul Raj started to date Saloni Sharma a year after Pratyusha’s death. Rahul often posts photos with Saloni on social media.

Earlier, Rahul had spoken to Times of India about Pratyusha being pregnant at the time of her death, his previous marriage and more. Rahul had said in the interview that Pratyusha knew he was married earlier, “Of course, she knew about it. My engagement was covered in newspapers. It was in full media glare. It was a mutual separation and the divorce came through in 2013.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 19:55 IST