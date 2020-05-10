Ramayan’s Lakshman Sunil Lahiri’s son Krish is his carbon copy and Internet is crushing hard

tv

With the re-telecast of Ramanand Sagar’s 1987 television series Ramayan registering historic ratings and becoming the most viewed entertainment show in the world, not only has it become the talk of the town but also its cast members.

Recently, a fan account shared a picture collage of Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman on the show, and his son Krish Pathak. Netizens were awestruck by their resemblance and showered love on the ‘handsome’ father and son duo.

“They’re more like twin brothers,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart-eyes emoji. “Sunil Lahiri for all the mothers and Krish for all the daughters,” another commented. “Both are smart,” another comment read. Many also dropped heart, heart-eyes and fire emojis on the post.

Krish is also an actor and made his debut with the series P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke developed by Nikkhil Advani. In a recent interview with Aaj Tak, he admitted that having a connection made it easier to get a launch but said that only talent could guarantee success.

“It is true that having a connection makes the entry easy but to prove yourself, you need skill. Someone can launch you but your talent will bring you success. Ranveer Singh is the best example of this. The way he proved himself and where he has reached today, is an inspiration,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sunil opened up about the experience of shooting for the fight sequences in Ramayan in a recent interview with Hindustan Times. “We were not facing the enemy but had to imagine them and fight. We were fighting a war against the chroma most of the time. The opposite parties – the Raavan sena or Meghnath sena were rarely over there.

Recently, Ramayan created a new record and became the most viewed entertainment show in the world, with 77 million people tuning in on April 16. The show was aired on DD National after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown. Currently, it is being re-telecast on Star Plus.

