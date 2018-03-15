Remember Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s viral photo? Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra have recreated it

Remember the recently viral photo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in which Anushka is kissing Virat, and he is looking directly into the camera? Well, Bigg Boss 11 contestants Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma have recreated the same pose.

❤️ A post shared by Puneesh Sharma (@puneesh4353) on Mar 14, 2018 at 4:16am PDT

Bandgi and Puneesh got close on Salman Khan’s reality show and were one of the most talked-about couple of the season. While it was love at first sight for Puneesh, Bandgi took her own sweet time. In fact, Puneesh knew that Bandgi was someone else’s girlfriend and came to know about her through a common friend.

Talking about her equation with Puneesh, Bandgi had said, “We weren’t faking our relationship for the show. It’s not possible with a format like Bigg Boss, where you don’t know what’s in store for you next. You can pretend for the first few days, but definitely can’t continue.”

Anushka Sharma posted a photo last weekend where she is seen tenderly kissing hubby Virat. Anushka returned to Mumbai recently from her Sui Dhaaga shooting in Madhya Pradesh. She was received by Virat Kohli at the airport on her return.

💑 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 11, 2018 at 5:38am PDT

After dating for three years, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in December, 2017.

Virat Kohli has taken a break from cricket after the South Africa tour where he captained the team in 3 test matches, 6 ODIs and 3 T20s. Currently, the Indian team is playing a tri-series in Sri Lanka under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.

