Roopal Tyagi: I'm not keen on doing negative roles during such depressing times or even doing cameos that end quickly

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 12:28 IST

Having proved her mettle with TV shows Ek Nayi Chhoti Si Zindagi and Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Roopal Tyagi doesn’t want to settle for anything less than the kind of work she has done so far. The actor, who was last seen in Laal Ishq, is therefore not accepting supporting roles or cameo offers coming her way.

“I’ve been getting offers but mostly for ongoing shows. They are smaller parts and cameos and I’ve been saying no to them. I don’t have any problems playing supporting parts, but such characters should have continuity or act as some sort of a catalyst to the narrative. It just can’t start and end in a few episodes,” she reasons.

Tyagi also explains why she has no intention of playing negative roles at this point.

“There is enough work happening on TV and of newer kinds. Apart from regular family dramas, there are shows on relationships, mature love stories, interesting comedies. And yes, I’m looking for lead parts and well sketched characters that’ll have certain layers. I don’t want to play an out and out negative role right now. The times are such depressing that I want to concentrate on happiness both on screen and off screen,” she tells us.

And therefore, till the time she gets to be a part of narrative that she can relate to, Tyagi is happy exploring behind the camera aspects. She is trying her hand as a casting associate and enjoying her stint.

“No new shows are happening right now. Whatever was going or was planned before is being show. Since I was out of touch in between, I missed out on a few opportunities. Till substantial work happens, I’m trying to understand the casting process for web shows and films and also getting to do a lot more work behind the camera whenever we are shooting. No learning goes waste,” she explains.

Asked if she’s bothered about being relevant as out of sight means out of mind, the actor believes when she gets the right role, things would automatically fall in place.

“This break also works in your favour. One can avoid getting stereotyped and it’s an opportunity to start afresh. Otherwise I know when I say that I’m enjoying working behind the camera some might wrongly think I’m not more interested in acting (laughs). That’s not the case. In fact the actor in me is itching to face the camera, perform,” she signs off.

