Roopal Tyagi says her father told her to join Tinder

Roopal Tyagi became a household name when she portrayed a fierce, strongheaded woman in daily soap Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke. The actor, who confessed that was suffering from depression, took a break from work for two years before she made a comeback recently in another TV drama. “If you see any successful actor’s career graph, they have always taken a break. I believe it’s better to take a break than to do bad work,” she says.

While many actors struggle hard to find their ground after a comeback, Roopal didn’t really find it much difficult. Also, she says that nothing has changed in terms of working conditions in these two years that she has been away. “I find these long working hours so inhuman; it really kills you. It’s so exhausting and it would drain out the last drop of creativity from you. The productivity would grow up if timings and working conditions change,” she complains.

Besides the break she took, Roopal was in the news for her rumoured relationship with actor Ankit Gera, which turned ugly after she accused him of two-timing with Adaa Khan. However, she doesn’t hold grudges against any of her exes. “Holding a grudge is like drinking poison. It would only harm you in the end. I feel everything in your life happens for a reason. Be it break-up, depression or love, it has made me what I am today,” says Roopal.

In fact, the actor goes on to reveal that her dad encouraged her to download tinder [dating app] and find a guy to date and she did that. “I am a millennial kid. I have tried all the dating apps but for a brief period, just to experiment. This was fun because in real life not many guys walk up to women and ask them out. I had some interesting dates but didn’t fall in love with anyone,” she quips.

Sharing an interesting incident, Roopal narrates, “I once went on a date with this guy and when he realised his date was a celebrity, his hands started shivering. He kept clicking pictures with me to send to his mother. That was very sweet. It’s very rare you get to go on a date with an actor, so it must have been amazing for them (laughs). I also got to learn so much about other people’s professions.”

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 12:10 IST