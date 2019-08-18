Sacred Games 2 hilarious video shows Pankaj Tripathi auditioning for Ganesh Gaitonde, Bunty. Watch

tv

Days after Pankaj Tripathi impressed one and all as Guruji in Netflix series Sacred Games’ second season, the online streaming platform has released a hilarious new video. In the video, he is seen auditioning for the different roles from the series.

Pankaj Tripathi as Guruji in Sacred Games season 1.

In the promotional video that was perhaps shot recently, Pankaj is seen with a young man offering him lines for an audition as Pankaj stands in front of the camera. The video begins with the actor trying a few lines by Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character, Ganesh Gaitonde. When asked to deliver a line to threaten someone, Pankaj does so with little conviction. Despite being offered props for help, he is unable to get into the character’s skin.

They then decide that since Pankaj is a method actor, he can sit on a wheelchair and try Bunty’s lines from the series. Bunty is Ganesh Gaitonde’s close friend and aide in the series and the role is essayed by Jatin Sarna. However, when Pankaj read the lines, he finds them unacceptable and declares that he won’t do “Bunty-wunty” because he is a vulgar character.

Pankaj gets up to leave when the young man offering him lines suggests, “Sir ek aur character Guruji ka hai sir. Sir wo vulgar nahi hai. Wo accha aadmi hai. (Sir, we have another character called Guruji, he is not vulgar at all, he is a good man)” When Pankaj looks at the lines, he happily says ‘waah’ (wow), and begins mouthing the dialogues.

As Pankaj is lost in the lines, chanting Aham Brahmasmi, several men gather around the camera murmuring ‘Babaji hain kya? (Is he a Godman?)’. The video ends with the cameraman calling someone and saying, “Sir, Vikram (Vikramaditya Motwane, showrunner) ko bol do Guruji mil gaye. (Inform Vikram that we found Guruji.)”

The second season of Sacred Games premiered on Netflix on August 15 and has received rave reviews. It also stars Saif Ali Khan, Ranvir Shorey, Kalki Koechlin, Kubra Sait, Surveen Chawla among others. Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, the series is co-written by Varun Grover and Smita Singh.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 16:55 IST