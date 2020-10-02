Sacred Games actor Jatin Sarna recalls how Anurag Kashyap calmed him before nude scene, had underwear removed with CGI

tv

Actor Jatin Sarna, who rose to fame after playing the henchman Bunty in Netflix’s Sacred Games, has said that he was hesitant about appearing in the nude in the show, but was calmed down by director Anurag Kashyap, who told him that he could keep his underwear on. But Jatin was in for a surprise later, when he learned that the filmmakers would be using CGI to digitally remove the underwear from the final version.

In an appearance on a special Sacred Games reaction video with comedian Tanmay Bhat, Jatin narrated the story of what transpired. The scene involves Nawazuddin Siddiqui, as Ganesh Gaitonde, whipping Bunty with a belt. Jatin said that although they didn’t use an actual leather belt on set, Nawaz was so involved in the scene that it ended up hurting.

Immediately before the scene, Bunty was involved in a romantic moment. “On that day, I was very nervous,” Jatin said. “I went to Anurag sir and asked him if something could be done...” Jatin said that Anurag’s response was, “Tu paagal hai kya (are you mad)?” The filmmaker reassured him that he’d be wearing underwear in the scene, so he needn’t worry. “So I did it, and it was beautifully shot,” he said.

But some time later, Jatin was in for a surprise. He was called in to the Phantom Films office, and was told that there was something that he needed to see. He was taken to a room where they were playing the beatdown scene. “I saw myself nude, and I was like ‘what is this!?’” Jatin said. “They had also planted a penis, and I was like ‘what is this, I wasn’t even naked!’”

Jatin said that they told him that while filming the scene, he’d moved around so much that for a brief moment, his legs parted. “It would be weird if we smoothened it out,” they told him, and even asked him if the measurements were fine. “I told them to do whatever they wanted, but remove that shot,” Jatin said. But he was told that he had signed a contract that mentioned appearing in the nude.

“This is a mistake that actors make, they only look at remuneration and number of shoot days, they don’t read the fine print,” he said. “So this is my personal request to all the actors, please read the documents carefully!”

Previously, actors Elnaaz Norouzi and Kubbra Sait had both spoken about how Anurag had made them feel comfortable on set, before explicit scenes.

