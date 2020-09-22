Elnaaz Norouzi supports Anurag Kashyap, reveals he modified sex scene in Sacred Games because she was uncomfortable

tv

Elnaaz Norouzi came out in Anurag Kashyap’s support after he was accused of sexual assault by Payal Ghosh. Elnaaz, who played Zoya/Jamila in Sacred Games, said that Anurag made her ‘feel heard and safe’ on the set and took into consideration her reservations while filming a sex scene.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Elnaaz wrote, “I remember I was ready to leave #SacredGames2 because of a particular Sex scene that I wasn’t comfortable with doing. After much back and forth with the production house and my team, @anuragkashyap10 sir messaged me and said: ‘Listen don’t worry I’ll figure it out, just trust me.’ I had only shot one day with him for season 1 by then and I wasn’t familiar enough with him to know if I can trust him or no but I just agreed.”

On the day that the scene was to be shot, Elnaaz ‘had anxiety the entire time’ as she felt that she could not get out of filming it. However, she was pleasantly surprised to find that Anurag had modified the way the scene would be shot, keeping her reservations in mind.

“The day we had to shoot that scene came and I had anxiety the entire time... I knew, now that I am on set they’ll somehow make me do the scene and I won’t be able to say no because I was already told that The Script won’t be changed... I had a feeling I’d have to do the scene even if I didn’t really want to... I was called on set and Anurag sir started briefing me as to how he will shoot it keeping in mind, what I had told him I’m not comfortable doing,” she wrote.

“I felt like crying , I felt like crying because I didn’t expect him to actually keep my concern in mind.. I didn’t expect him to actually shoot it in a way that I would be comfortable with...i didn’t expect him to make sure we shoot the scene with me keeping my clothes on even though it was written otherwise ... I felt like crying because he proved me wrong and kept his word! And once we shot the scene, I did cry in my vanity and I sent him a long message thanking him for being the kind of MAN that he is,” she added.

Elnaaz said that not just Bollywood, but the world needs more people like Anurag. “Thank you for allowing me to trust again and making me feel heard and safe on your Set #anuragkashyap,” she wrote.

On Saturday, Payal alleged that Anurag ‘forced himself on (her)’ when she met him for work, during the making of Bombay Velvet. She later said that she will file an FIR against him at Oshiwara police station.

Anurag, meanwhile, has denied the allegations levelled against him and called them baseless. His lawyer, Priyanka Khimani, said in a statement that he will be taking legal recourse.

