Saif Ali Khan on International Emmy nomination for Sacred Games 2: ‘Well deserved, full credit to the team’

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 13:51 IST

The second season of Saif Ali Khan’s digital debut series Sacred Games has been nominated for International Emmy Awards and the actor has now said it is a “well deserved” nod.

The second season of Sacred Games, starring Saif and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has been nominated in the best drama category alongside Brazil’‘s Contra Todos - season three, Germany’‘s Bad Banks and UK’‘s McMafia

“It’s great (moment), I mean the idea was to do something honest on a platform that is kind of international. Something like ‘Narcos’ that is a Netflix original and they encourage you tell your story the way you do but in an international way to an international audience. Hence I feel in a way it is well deserved to have been nominated at an international platform. Full credit to the team and the production and of course the directors and the lovely actors,” Saif, who has won a lot of appreciation for his performance as Sartaj Singh, told PTI.

Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan directed the second season of Sacred Games while Vikramaditya Motwane served as a showrunner. Apart from Sacred Games 2, anthology film Lust Stories and Amazon Prime Video’s The Remix are also nominated for International Emmy Awards this year.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 13:51 IST