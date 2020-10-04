Sayantani Ghosh: Everytime I step out it is scary but one has to accept it and calm down

tv

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 18:02 IST

Shooting in the pandemic is taxing, especially when a number of actors from television have been tested positive. And Sayantani Ghosh, who started shooting a week ago for her TV show Barrister Babu, had barely stepped out in the last few months. “I had a lot of anxiety every time I stepped out to shoot. It is scary but one has to accept it and calm down. After seeing the measures on the sets, I felt better. This is the new normal and we need to accept it. We have to be more aware of our surroundings,” she shares.

The actor has been taking all precautions on and off the set though her “frame of mind” is anxious but over a period of time she has become “more accepting”. She avoids touching her face as much as possible. “Recently, I was quite sweaty after shooting for a dance sequence but I didn’t touch my face till I washed my hands,” she says.

Glad to be back on the sets, Ghosh knows the current working procedure will continue “till vaccines are available”. “Instead of panicking, we should step out only when needed. Learn to live with the new normal. The experience so far is very new and very scary. I’ve been telling myself that this will go on for a while, so it’s best to accept and move on. Adjusting does take time, it is a slow process but am trying.”

Looking back at the last six months, Ghosh is glad she got to spend quality time with family who had come to visit and had to stay back due to the lockdown. “It was just wonderful. We were all at home and enjoyed cooking and being with each other for so many months after so long. They are still her and it feels great to have family when I return home from work. Covid-19 has made me realise to live economically. We don’t realise but we can survive with basics and the rest of our needs are just add ons,” she signs off.