Scrubs actor Sam Lloyd dies at 56, Zach Braff pays tribute

Updated: May 02, 2020 10:18 IST

American character actor Sam Lloyd - best known for portraying lawyer Ted Buckland on the sitcom Scrubs, has died, confirmed his agent on Friday. He was 56. The statement did not indicate when he died.

According to Fox News, in January 2019, Lloyd was diagnosed with a brain tumour shortly after his wife Vanessa gave birth to their first child -- a son named Weston, according to a GoFundMe page for the late actor. Doctors also found that the cancer had metastasized from his lungs and spread to his spine, jaw and liver, per the page, which was created by Scrubs executive producer Tim Hobert.

In addition to the long-running series, Lloyd appeared in a handful of shows over the span of his career, including Cougar Town, Desperate Housewives, Seinfeld, Modern Family, The West Wing and Shameless, as well as movies such as Flubber and Galaxy Quest. Lloyd also sang in an a cappella group The Blanks, which performed on Scrubs as The Worthless Peons. He also played bass guitar in the Beatles tribute band The Butties, according to Variety.

Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy. pic.twitter.com/wwyvGNbveG — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 1, 2020

Tributes from the Scrubs family poured in, following news of his passing. The creator of Scrubs, Bill Lawrence shared a behind-the-scenes snapshot of Lloyd, captioning it: "Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many."

Sharing a photo of himself alongside Lloyd, Robert Maschio wrote: "Simpler times, happier days, the kindest man I ever met. Easy going Sam, Rest In Peace. #RIPSamLloyd."

