Shah Rukh Khan’s David Letterman episode trailer out, watch actor’s unimpressed reaction to host’s acting attempt

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 13:10 IST

Netflix has announced the release date of the highly-anticipated special, My Next Guest With David Letterman And Shah Rukh Khan. The stand-alone interview will launch exclusively on the streaming service on October 25.

Earlier this summer, legendary talk show host engaged in a candid conversation with Shah Rukh. The show’s trailer was also shared on Wednesday.

In the video, Shah Rukh received a grand applause and a long welcome by his fans in the live audience. Letterman had to look at his watch when the audience wouldn’t stop cheering for Shah Rukh. The actor also gestured at them to calm down.

Shah Rukh and David at the actor’s home on Eid this year.

In another bit, Shah Rukh decides to cook Italian food for the host. While chopping veggies, Letterman pretends to have cut a finger, screaming loudly while clutching his hand. Shah Rukh was smiling throughout, having realised what was up. “The scripting was very good. The performance fell short,” he said.

Watch the trailer here:

Ahead of the conversation, Shah Rukh said, “I’ve watched David Letterman’s late-night talk show for years and I’m a huge fan of his style of interviewing. I’m thrilled, and honoured to share my story with him. That this is on Netflix is even more special – I’m working with the team on various projects and it’s always been exciting partnering with them.”

After interviewing Shah Rukh Khan in front of a live audience, Letterman said, “The best part of this job that Netflix has been happy to provide for me is to meet people. And after each one of these sessions I think to myself, it is a very smart, very lovely person from whom I have learned things. You would maybe be at the top of that list.”

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 13:05 IST