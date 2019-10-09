e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan’s David Letterman episode trailer out, watch actor’s unimpressed reaction to host’s acting attempt

The trailer for Netflix’s My Next Guest With David Letterman And Shah Rukh Khan is out. Watch it here.

tv Updated: Oct 09, 2019 13:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shah Rukh Khan with David Letterman on his show.
Shah Rukh Khan with David Letterman on his show.
         

Netflix has announced the release date of the highly-anticipated special, My Next Guest With David Letterman And Shah Rukh Khan. The stand-alone interview will launch exclusively on the streaming service on October 25.

Earlier this summer, legendary talk show host engaged in a candid conversation with Shah Rukh. The show’s trailer was also shared on Wednesday.

In the video, Shah Rukh received a grand applause and a long welcome by his fans in the live audience. Letterman had to look at his watch when the audience wouldn’t stop cheering for Shah Rukh. The actor also gestured at them to calm down.

Shah Rukh and David at the actor’s home on Eid this year.
Shah Rukh and David at the actor’s home on Eid this year.

In another bit, Shah Rukh decides to cook Italian food for the host. While chopping veggies, Letterman pretends to have cut a finger, screaming loudly while clutching his hand. Shah Rukh was smiling throughout, having realised what was up. “The scripting was very good. The performance fell short,” he said.

Watch the trailer here:

 

Ahead of the conversation, Shah Rukh said, “I’ve watched David Letterman’s late-night talk show for years and I’m a huge fan of his style of interviewing. I’m thrilled, and honoured to share my story with him. That this is on Netflix is even more special – I’m working with the team on various projects and it’s always been exciting partnering with them.”

After interviewing Shah Rukh Khan in front of a live audience, Letterman said, “The best part of this job that Netflix has been happy to provide for me is to meet people. And after each one of these sessions I think to myself, it is a very smart, very lovely person from whom I have learned things. You would maybe be at the top of that list.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 13:05 IST

tags
top news
5% hike in dearness allowance, minister hails move as Diwali gift
5% hike in dearness allowance, minister hails move as Diwali gift
Oct 09, 2019 14:19 IST
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
Oct 09, 2019 13:49 IST
Kashmir, Article 370 is off talks table at Modi-Xi summit: Govt sources
Kashmir, Article 370 is off talks table at Modi-Xi summit: Govt sources
Oct 09, 2019 14:24 IST
Salman Khurshid once again takes potshots at those who ‘walked away’
Salman Khurshid once again takes potshots at those who ‘walked away’
Oct 09, 2019 12:33 IST
Effect of global economic slowdown ‘more pronounced’ in India: IMF chief
Effect of global economic slowdown ‘more pronounced’ in India: IMF chief
Oct 09, 2019 09:28 IST
Monkey looks for lice in UP cop’s hair while he works. Watch bizarre video
Monkey looks for lice in UP cop’s hair while he works. Watch bizarre video
Oct 09, 2019 13:35 IST
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Oct 09, 2019 14:02 IST
‘If he is keen then…’: Ravi Shastri offers his stand on MS Dhoni’s future
‘If he is keen then…’: Ravi Shastri offers his stand on MS Dhoni’s future
Oct 09, 2019 11:56 IST
trending topics
IBPS ClerkWar box office collectionKajolIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
TV News