Shashank Vyas wants to be a complete package, says six-pack abs describe your lifestyle

From a lean physique to six pack abs now, actor Shashank Vyas has transformed his body, and how! His fitter avatar has been the talk of the town ever since the actor shared his latest photo on social media, recently.

Shashank, who is enjoying all the attention, says, “Fitness has been a part of my life since I was in school. I was involved in sports activities. As far as gymming was concerned, I used to do more of cardio, less of weight and a lot of functional training,” says the actor aka Jagya of (TV show) Balika Vadhu.

For his drool-worthy physique, Shashank had to completely change his lifestyle. “Six-pack abs are all about feeling better about yourself. I’m more disciplined now. I’m careful about what to eat, when to eat and how much to eat. It basically describes your lifestyle. It shows how disciplined you are as it’s not easy to achieve it,” he says.

Shashank is also happy to have broken the myth that achieving a great bod is tougher for vegetarians or eggetarians than those with a non-veg diet. “There are a number of options for vegetarians, too, like protein bars, protein shakes, broccoli, black chana, soya, etc. Instead of non-veg, I turned eggetarian. I eat 22 eggs per day,” he says.

While looking good is just one aspect, an actor’s talent should be their priority, adds Shashank. “A fit body that looks good onscreen is a bonus. My USP is my acting, so I totally rely on that... But, I want to be a complete package... Besides your craft, your smile and personality defines who you are,” he signs off.

Interact with Shreya Mukherjee on Twitter/ @Shreya_MJ