Shehnaaz Gill says she is done being ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’ but there is a twist. Watch video

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 12:09 IST

Actor-singer and Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill is known as ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’ but it looks like she has had enough of that identity. In a new video, she says that she is done with that moniker, but there is a twist.

“Punjab dikh gaya. Punjab ki toh Katrina Kaif thi na main (I have seen Punjab. I was Punjab’s Katrina Kaif, wasn’t I)? Now, I am India ki Shehnaaz Gill. India ki Shehnaaz Gill matlab India, not Punjab. Mazaak kar rahi hoon (I am just joking),” she says in a clip that is being widely shared online by fan clubs.

Shehnaaz, who starred in the music video of the popular song Yeah Baby Refix, became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss 13. Her fun vivacious personality was a hit with the audience and she finished in the top 3.

After this, Shehnaaz was a part of a swayamvar-themed reality show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, along with her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Paras Chhabra. However, it could not recreate the popularity of their earlier show and came to an abrupt end due to the coronavirus pandemic, after getting a rather lukewarm response from viewers.

Though many suitors tried to win Shehnaaz’s heart in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, she did not take a liking to any of them and failed to find a connection by the end of the show.

Shehnaaz featured in a music video titled Bhula Dunga with Sidharth, which clocked millions of views. Reports suggest that the two have been signed for two more music videos together.

Shehnaaz will also be seen in the music video of Punjabi actor-singer Jassie Gill’s song Keh Gayi Sorry. While the two shot a teaser from their respective homes during the lockdown, a full-fledged video will be shot once the situation returns to normalcy.

