Home / TV / Shweta Tiwari burns her hands while shooting for Mere Dad ki Dulhan, see pics

Shweta Tiwari burns her hands while shooting for Mere Dad ki Dulhan, see pics

Shweta Tiwari has burnt her hands on the sets of her TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

Mar 12, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shweta Tiwari during the shooting of the sequence where she burnt her hands on Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.
Shweta Tiwari during the shooting of the sequence where she burnt her hands on Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.
         

Actor Shweta Tiwari, who is currently seen on the sitcom Mere Dad ki Dulhan, burnt her hands recently while shooting for an episode. Shweta plays Guneet Sikka on the show.

Actor Fahmaan Khan and Shweta were recreating a Jab We met scene when she accidentally burnt her hands. Fahmaan, who plays her friend Randeep on the show, suggested as part of the script that she should forget about the time when her date stood her up, by burning the sari and scarf she wore for the date.

While shooting the sequence, they had a lot of fun recreating the Jab We Met scene where Geet made Aditya burn her ex’s photograph and flush it. However, while shooting the scene, the curtains caught fire and Shweta, in an attempt to douse the flames, ended up getting burns.

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

After shooting the scene, Fahmaan said, “It was fun doing the bad date ritual scene with Shweta ma’am. It was quite a stress buster for us. But the sad part is, she ended up burning her hand a little while ceasing the fire. The fire had caught on to the curtains and before it could spread more, Shweta ma’am tried to cease it. Everyone thought she is improvising in the scene, but she had partially burned her hands in the process.”

Shweta is yet to respond to our query regarding the accident.

Sharing a picture with her son, Shweta had written on International Women’s Day, “YES! I AM A WOMAN! And I am Strong. I don’t sit around feeling sorry for myself, nor let people mistreat me. I don’t respond to people who dictate to me or try to bring me down. If I fall I will rise up even stronger because I am survivor and not a victim. I am in control of my life and there is nothing I can’t achieve. BCZ I AM WOMAN!!!! Happy Women’s Day Ladies! #nanhayatri #Goa.”

Hindustantimes

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan airs Monday to Friday at 10 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.

