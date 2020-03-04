e-paper
Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak takes a leaf out of Kiara Advani’s book, fans call her ‘beautiful’. See pic

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has posed like Kiara Advani in her new photo shoot.

bollywood Updated: Mar 04, 2020 14:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Palak Tiwari (right) seems to have taken inspiration from Kiara Advani for her new shoot.
Palak Tiwari (right) seems to have taken inspiration from Kiara Advani for her new shoot. (Dabboo Ratnani and Chris Rathore)
         

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has shared a glamourous picture of herself posing with big leaves, much like Kiara Advani’s shot for photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s yearly calender. Unlike Kiara who had posed with a strategically placed leaf, Palak is in a strapless dress and is seen peeking at the camera amid large leaves.

Palak shared the picture on Instagram with the caption, “Peek-a-boo Shot by @chrisrathore.photo.” Actor-producer Vikaas Kalantri reacted to the picture, “Stunning.”

 

Palak has a huge fan following on Instagram and was showered with praise for the new pictures. A fan wrote, “I swear to god no actress or model is beautiful than u...r u real?? Because u r holding beauty from heaven.... simply eternal.” Another commented, “So beautiful”. One more fan wrote, “Absolutely Gorgeous #GirlCrush.”

Kiara’s shot for Dabboo’s 25th calender was accused of being a plagiarised from a shoot featuring model Steph Taylor. But Dabboo had said in his defence that Kiara’s shot was actually inspired from a picture he took of Tabu for his 2002 calendar.

 

Also read: Asur review: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti show mixes up CID with Sacred Games for a pulpy new offering

Palak and mother Shweta Tiwari had recently attended a Christian wedding and had posted several pictures of them dressed in sheer gowns.

Shweta was seen in a web show Hum Tum and Them last year. On being enquired about Palak’s plans to step in the industry, she had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “She’s waiting for a right project to come. She also wants to finish her studies first. She doesn’t want to hop into her career without proper education. She wants to take a degree and then start working. What she keeps saying is ‘When people come to interview me, I want to sound like Amit (Amitabh Bachchan) ji and Shah Rukh Khan, larger than life. I want to be well-read, I want to sound educated.’”

