Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak takes a leaf out of Kiara Advani’s book, fans call her ‘beautiful’. See pic

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 14:15 IST

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has shared a glamourous picture of herself posing with big leaves, much like Kiara Advani’s shot for photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s yearly calender. Unlike Kiara who had posed with a strategically placed leaf, Palak is in a strapless dress and is seen peeking at the camera amid large leaves.

Palak shared the picture on Instagram with the caption, “Peek-a-boo Shot by @chrisrathore.photo.” Actor-producer Vikaas Kalantri reacted to the picture, “Stunning.”

Palak has a huge fan following on Instagram and was showered with praise for the new pictures. A fan wrote, “I swear to god no actress or model is beautiful than u...r u real?? Because u r holding beauty from heaven.... simply eternal.” Another commented, “So beautiful”. One more fan wrote, “Absolutely Gorgeous #GirlCrush.”

Kiara’s shot for Dabboo’s 25th calender was accused of being a plagiarised from a shoot featuring model Steph Taylor. But Dabboo had said in his defence that Kiara’s shot was actually inspired from a picture he took of Tabu for his 2002 calendar.

Palak and mother Shweta Tiwari had recently attended a Christian wedding and had posted several pictures of them dressed in sheer gowns.

Shweta was seen in a web show Hum Tum and Them last year. On being enquired about Palak’s plans to step in the industry, she had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “She’s waiting for a right project to come. She also wants to finish her studies first. She doesn’t want to hop into her career without proper education. She wants to take a degree and then start working. What she keeps saying is ‘When people come to interview me, I want to sound like Amit (Amitabh Bachchan) ji and Shah Rukh Khan, larger than life. I want to be well-read, I want to sound educated.’”

