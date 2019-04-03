Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak finally makes her debut. Watch it here

Shweta Tiwari’s teenaged daughter Palak has made her acting debut, but in an advertisement. The ad was shared by Shweta on her Instagram page where she called herself a proud mother.

Sharing it, Shweta wrote: “ME = ‘Proud Mom !!! @palaktiwarii.’” The ad shows Palak having a conversation with her mother as her parents are having dinner. She too is seated on the same table but we are to presume that she is elsewhere. Soon the conversation begins: both struggle to talk as the call keeps dropping. Whenever voice does travel, it takes long. Palak, playing the daughter, keeps saying “hello” repeatedly.

18-year old Palak was expected to make her film debut opposite Taare Zameen Pe child actor Darsheel Safari in a film called Quickie. This was supposed to be the first film of Darsheel as an adult. However, in June last year, Shweta had taken to Instagram to refute the news and clear the air. She had categorically stated that Palak was in Class 12 and her education was of paramount importance.

She had written: “For the past few months I was constantly bombarded with questions regarding Quickie, and Palak’s debut. We really wanted quickie to be the way to go but the process was too protracted and Palak’s 12th grade has now begun. Therefore we decided it would be best if we retracted ourselves from the project since Palak’s education is of paramount importance at this point in time. We wish Oddball the very best, but sadly we had to come to this decision. However i assure you, Palak’s debut is soon enough.”

Palak is active on Instagram as well and keeps posting selfies and pictures. In one such post, she had been accused by some Instagram users that she had gone under the knife. A viewer had called her out for “botox-filled lips”, to which she had replied, saying: “I’m only 17, and not somebody who’s a supporter of changing myself based on what the world May or May not like. So no Ma’am, that’s a false accusation, and it’s because of such accusations that going under the knife is considered a trend, and is ultimately promoted . I’m not for it ma’am. Sorry to disappoint you, have good night and best wishes.”

