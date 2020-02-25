e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / TV / Shweta Tiwari twins with her kids Palak and Reyansh at brother’s wedding festivities. See pics

Shweta Tiwari twins with her kids Palak and Reyansh at brother’s wedding festivities. See pics

Shweta Tiwari and her kids had the best time at the haldi ceremony of actor’s brother Nidhaan. See pics.

tv Updated: Feb 25, 2020 16:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shweta Tiwari with her daughter Palak and son Reyansh.
Shweta Tiwari with her daughter Palak and son Reyansh.
         

Television actor Shweta Tiwari enjoyed the perfect Tuesday with her family. Donning the brightest yellows and oranges, she celebrated the wedding festivities of her brother Nidhaan with daughter Palak and son Reyansh.

Shweta shared pictures from the haldi ceremony on Instagram. One set of pictures show her twinning with Palak. “Khushiyaaann! @palaktiwarii @yasmin8388 #nidwedsyas #nidyas,” she captioned the post. In the pictures, Palak and Shweta are seen giving hugs to Nidhaan’s to-be wife, Yasmin.

 

A second set of pictures show Shweta’s entire family posing together. There’s her father, mother, Palak, Reyansh, Nidhaan, Yasmin and herself. “Familia #mummy #papa #bhai #bacche #nidwedsyas @palaktiwarii @tiwarinirmala @nidhaantiwari @yasmin8388 #nanhayatri,” she wrote. Shweta shared more videos and pictures on Instagram Stories from the ceremony.

Her co-stars and colleagues showered praises on Shweta and her family. “Touch wooooood !!!! Kitni khoobsoorat picture hai,” wrote actor Daljeet Kaur. “So pretty,” wrote Kishwer Merchant.

 

Shweta separated from her second husband Abhinav Kohli last year. Talking about finding love again, she told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I am in love already, with my kids. Now I don’t have time for anybody else. I am so occupied with this love for my kids that I don’t think I am looking at anything else apart than that.”

 

 Also read: Happy birthday Shahid Kapoor: 10 family pics with Mira Rajput, Misha and Zain that show he’s the perfect husband, dad

Shweta said she derives her strength from her family and her work. “My strength is my passion. I work with my passion. I keep my personal and professional life separate. I don’t go on set and say ‘Oh my god, I can’t perform today because I have so many problems’ or I can’t go back home and say ‘don’t fight with me as I need to go to work’. There are two different lives. I am so passionate about my work that when I reach there and I become my character, I don’t really need to think about my problems. My family is so strong that I don’t really feel that there are so many problems. I feel my family takes care of me and I can work,” she said.

Shweta rose to fame in early 2000s as the lead star of Star Plus’ hit daily soap Kasautii Zindagi Kay. She was then seen in Parvarish and is now seen on Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘US markets will jump thousands of points if I win’: Donald Trump to Indian CEOs
‘US markets will jump thousands of points if I win’: Donald Trump to Indian CEOs
Shots fired in north-east Delhi’s Maujpur in clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups
Shots fired in north-east Delhi’s Maujpur in clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups
With eye on China, Trump announces revival of QUAD
With eye on China, Trump announces revival of QUAD
Shah holds review meet, prohibitory orders clamped in Northeast Delhi for a month
Shah holds review meet, prohibitory orders clamped in Northeast Delhi for a month
‘Don’t understand selection, new team in almost every match’: Kapil Dev
‘Don’t understand selection, new team in almost every match’: Kapil Dev
Tin cans no more? Pakistan looks at creating a standard for locally-made cars
Tin cans no more? Pakistan looks at creating a standard for locally-made cars
Kohli, Pant among six Indians in Asia XI for T20I series against World XI
Kohli, Pant among six Indians in Asia XI for T20I series against World XI
PM Modi, ‘friend’ Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror
PM Modi, ‘friend’ Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror
trending topics
ICSI CS Executive Results 2019Maujpur CAA ProtestsAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Defence DealJanhvi KapoorShahid KapoorAmit Shah

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News