Shweta Tiwari twins with her kids Palak and Reyansh at brother’s wedding festivities. See pics

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 16:25 IST

Television actor Shweta Tiwari enjoyed the perfect Tuesday with her family. Donning the brightest yellows and oranges, she celebrated the wedding festivities of her brother Nidhaan with daughter Palak and son Reyansh.

Shweta shared pictures from the haldi ceremony on Instagram. One set of pictures show her twinning with Palak. “Khushiyaaann! @palaktiwarii @yasmin8388 #nidwedsyas #nidyas,” she captioned the post. In the pictures, Palak and Shweta are seen giving hugs to Nidhaan’s to-be wife, Yasmin.

A second set of pictures show Shweta’s entire family posing together. There’s her father, mother, Palak, Reyansh, Nidhaan, Yasmin and herself. “Familia #mummy #papa #bhai #bacche #nidwedsyas @palaktiwarii @tiwarinirmala @nidhaantiwari @yasmin8388 #nanhayatri,” she wrote. Shweta shared more videos and pictures on Instagram Stories from the ceremony.

Her co-stars and colleagues showered praises on Shweta and her family. “Touch wooooood !!!! Kitni khoobsoorat picture hai,” wrote actor Daljeet Kaur. “So pretty,” wrote Kishwer Merchant.

Shweta separated from her second husband Abhinav Kohli last year. Talking about finding love again, she told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I am in love already, with my kids. Now I don’t have time for anybody else. I am so occupied with this love for my kids that I don’t think I am looking at anything else apart than that.”

Shweta said she derives her strength from her family and her work. “My strength is my passion. I work with my passion. I keep my personal and professional life separate. I don’t go on set and say ‘Oh my god, I can’t perform today because I have so many problems’ or I can’t go back home and say ‘don’t fight with me as I need to go to work’. There are two different lives. I am so passionate about my work that when I reach there and I become my character, I don’t really need to think about my problems. My family is so strong that I don’t really feel that there are so many problems. I feel my family takes care of me and I can work,” she said.

Shweta rose to fame in early 2000s as the lead star of Star Plus’ hit daily soap Kasautii Zindagi Kay. She was then seen in Parvarish and is now seen on Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

