Sidharth Shukla shares shirtless workout photo, quips 'things I need to do to be on social media'

Sidharth Shukla shares shirtless workout photo, quips ‘things I need to do to be on social media’

Sidharth Shukla shared a throwback picture from one of his workout sessions. He quipped that posting shirtless photos was one of the things he needed to do ‘to be on social media’.

Jun 17, 2020
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sidharth Shukla is missing the gym.
Sidharth Shukla is missing the gym.
         

Bigg Boss 13 winner, television actor Sidharth Shukla has shared a shirtless picture of himself from a workout session. He quipped that he has to resort to things like this for social media. “Things I need to do to be on social media... but yes missing the gym,” he captioned his Instagram post.

‘Sid-hearts’, as Sidharth’s fans call themselves, showered love on the photo. “Hyeeee koi Ac chalu kro (Someone switch on the AC), what is this Behavior shukla ji,” one user wrote, followed by heart and fire emojis. “Oh my my. MADE MY DAY,” another commented.

Some fans said that they were waiting for the comment of Punjabi actor-singer and Sidharth’s Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. The two made headlines for their closeness on the show.

 

Also read: Thapki Pyar Ki team member Irfan dies after testing Covid-19 positive, Jaya Bhattacharya pens emotional note

Earlier this month, Shehnaaz gushed over a picture of Sidharth in a football jersey. “Ajj main apne app ko rok nhi pa rhi comment karne se koi itna cute kaise lag sakhta hai. bb main meri tarif karta tha ajj main bolti hu wow (Today, I could not stop myself from commenting because how can someone look so cute? In Bigg Boss, you would compliment me, but today, I say wow). ur killer eyes, ur messy hair n ur pink lips. kya rough tough look hai yaar (what a rough and tough look). like seriously. Smokin hot‼ moom sun star earth rainbow Christmas tree,” she wrote.

Hindustantimes

Though there appeared to be a romance brewing between Sidharth and Shehnaaz during Bigg Boss 13, they changed their stance once the show ended and claimed to be just good friends. However, on the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Shehnaaz admitted to having feelings for Sidharth, even if he did not think of her in the same way. The two appeared together in the music video Bhula Dunga, which went viral within hours of its release.

