Smriti Irani shares her ‘Jaan le lo meri look’ for working moms, Tusshar says ‘I hear you’

tv

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 12:53 IST

Actor-politician Smriti Irani has revealed a special look, which she believes is unique to working moms and she calls it the “jaan le lo meri” (take my life) look. The union minister has a son, Zohr, and a daughter, Zoish.

The picture she shared is a closeup of her face. While she wears a mask in the picture, her eyes give away her stress. Smriti posted the image and captioned it as, “The #jaanlelomeri look - when you balance #onthegoonlinemeetings with battle cries of ‘mummmmaaaa...’ . Note :- the nose crinkles in a special way #workingmoms .”

Actor Tusshar Kapoor was one of the first ones to respond. He commented, “I hear you....all comes together .” Smriti also replied to him saying, “Sabki ek hi kahaani (everyone’s story is the same).” Tusshar is a single father to son, Laksshya.

Actor Suzanne Bernett, who played Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in The Accidental Prime Minister, also commented on Smriti’s post. She wrote, “Multi-tasker!”

Smriti has been sharing emotional posts on Instagram this month. She shared a picture of a rented house she has lived in, and also one with her husband. “Ghar. those who have lived in rented homes know what it feels like to pack your bags every 11 months to move onto the next place... many a times kids cry for they leave behind friends and take with them sweet memories... 1246 R K Puram , New Delhi was my home and still has my heart... for there breathed his last my Dadu... who shaped me , my life , my destiny memories of terrace lessons with my Nana which turned into life lessons throwback .. if you have such memories tag me with meraghar,” she captioned the image of her previous house.

Also read: Amitabh’s granddaughter Navya unveils Instagram account, see all 104 pics

Earlier this week, Smriti had posted a snippet of cute minions and wrote, “When Sunday feels like a Monday and looks like a Tuesday pretends to be a Wednesday hankers on a Thursday hopes to be a Friday postures like a Saturday but is #just #sunday #samajhnewalesamajhgayehain na #samjhe woh ___ hai #fillintheblanks ka #happysunday.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more