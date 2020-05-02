e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor’s The Kapil Sharma Show episodes to re-telecast over the weekend

Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor’s The Kapil Sharma Show episodes to re-telecast over the weekend

The Kapil Sharma Show, episodes featuring late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, will be aired on Sony TV.

tv Updated: May 02, 2020 20:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor died this week.
Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor died this week.
         

Actor and comedian Kiku Sharda has announced that old episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor will be re-telecast on Sony TV this weekend. Irrfan and Rishi both died this week, within a day of each other, leaving millions of fans heartbroken across the world.

“This weekend remembering the loving and charming #RishiKapoor sir , this is what Legends are made of #WemissYou @SonyTV,” he wrote in a tweet on Saturday and attached a trailer clip of the episode. The episode will also feature Rishi’s actor wife Neetu Kapoor.

 

 

In another tweet, Kiku wrote, “Remembering the stellar talent and amazing human being #IrrfanKhan sir in this weekend episodes of #TKSS.We love you sir and miss you dearly @SonyTV @KapilSharmaK9.” The episodes will air at 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Kiku also retweeted a lovely photo of Irrfan, clicked on the sets of their film, Angrezi Medium. It was also Irrfan’s last film. A fan tweeted with the picture: “Whenever I come across this pic on the internet, my eyes goes numb. U r lucky u shared screen with him sir.” Kiku replied, “My eyes go numb too. I truly am lucky to have spent some time with him.”

Also read: Naseeruddin Shah remembers Irrfan Khan, says he had ‘a quiet menace and a unique enigma that was the envy of many less hard-working actors’

Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday morning after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement. In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment.

Irrfan died at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday after battling neuroendocrine tumour for two years. He was 53.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Simultaneous suicide missions planned by Jaish in J&K on May 11, says intel
Simultaneous suicide missions planned by Jaish in J&K on May 11, says intel
India clocks one million RT-PCR tests for Covid-19
India clocks one million RT-PCR tests for Covid-19
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
Trump revises US Covid-19 toll estimate again to ‘hopefully under 100,000’
Trump revises US Covid-19 toll estimate again to ‘hopefully under 100,000’
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
Didn’t care who’s bowling at what pace: Lee on India batsman’s greatness
Didn’t care who’s bowling at what pace: Lee on India batsman’s greatness
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on ‘shady’ Aarogya Setu app; govt replies
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on ‘shady’ Aarogya Setu app; govt replies
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news