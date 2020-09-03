Splitsvilla 12 winner Shrey Mittal in home isolation after testing Covid-19 positive: ‘Feels very personal all of a sudden’

tv

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 14:57 IST

Splitsvilla 12 winner Shrey Mittal has tested positive for coronavirus and has that he is now in home isolation for 14 days. He also asked those who came in contact with him recently to be careful and keep a check on their health.

Shrey wrote in his note on Instagram, “Hello, I’ve tested as COVID positive today. I had been having symptoms since last 2 days (Monday) so I got tested. I’m now under 14 day home isolation. Whoever has come in contact with me directly or indirectly in the last 7-8 days please be careful and keep a track on your health. Something which still felt very unknown feels very personal all of a sudden.”

Shrey wrote with his note on Istagram, “Stay safe and keep your loved ones safe.” The post was flooded with wishes and prayers for Shrey. Sheen Das wrote, “Take care Shrey .. wish you speedy recovery .”

Born and brought up in Indore, Shrey moved to Mumbai in 2012 and rose to fame when he lifted the winner’s trophy on Splitsvilla alongside Priyamvadt Kant in January 2020. “For past 5-6 years I have been training myself as an actor. I have been networking and auditioning. A friend of mine was sending an audition tape and I also sent along mine. And then I got a call and Splitsvilla happened. I used this as a stepping stone. It is very difficult to get inside a door and felt this would be the perfect opportunity to showcase who I am as a person,” Shrey had said about winning the show.

Quite a few actors and artists have tested coronavirus positive over past few weeks. Popular actors Parth Samthaan, Shrenu Parikh, Satish Kaushik, Mohena Kumari, Kiran Kumar and Purab Kohli, among others, have recovered after testing positive for Covid-19. Last month, Roadies Revolution contestant Sapna Malik had tested positive for the virus.

