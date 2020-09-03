Kareena Kapoor Khan is blown away by husband Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush poster, calls him ‘the most handsome devil in history’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 10:45 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan couldn’t help her excitement as the makers of Prabhas-starrer Adipurush announced that Saif Ali Khan would play a character named Lankesh in the upcoming film. She called her husband ‘the most handsome devil in history’.

Sharing the poster, she wrote: “Presenting the most handsome devil in history... my man Saif Ali Khan.” The film will be directed by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s director Om Raut and will be produced by Bhushan Kumar. Baahubali star Prabhas will play the titular role.

In their official statement, the makers said the project was bringing together the trio after their highly successful Tanhaji film. It read in Hindi: “Saif Ali Khan ne Om Raut ke saath Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior mein apne vibhasta khalnayak pradashan se audience ko chaunka diya tha. Ab, waha Adipurush mein Bharat ke sabse bade khalnayak ke roop mein saamne aane ke liye ek dam taiyyar hain. Iss mahakavya mein Tanhaji ke baad teen tikadi - Saif Ali Khan, Om Raut aur Bhushan Kumar ka sahayog ek baar phir se dekhne ko milega. Saif ko iss shaandar kahaani mein mukhya villain ki bhumika nibhaane ke liye sign kiya gaya hai - joh is mein khalnayak, ghatak aur krur nazar aa rahe hain. (Saif Ali Khan had impressed audience with his stellar performance in Tanhaji: the Unsung Warrior. He will be seen again playing India’s biggest villain of all time and for the same, the trio of Saif, Om and Bhushan Kumar are coming together again, after Tanhaji. Saif will play the principle villain in the film. He will be the villain, deadly and ruthless).”

Also read: Raveena Tandon on Kangana Ranaut’s claim that 99 per cent of Bollywood uses drugs: ‘Few bad apples cannot spoil a basket’

Some time back, the makers had revealed that Baahubali star Prabhas would play the main lead in the film, which is said to be an adaptation of Indian epic, Ramayana. Making the announcement, T Series’ owner Bhushan Kumar had written in mid August, “Celebrating the victory of good over evil! #Adipurush @actorprabhas @omraut @vfxwaala @rajeshnair29 @tseriesfilms @retrophiles1 @tseries.official #TSeries.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more