e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Sumeet Vyas asks wife Ekta Kaul if she enjoys spending time with him in quarantine, her reply will leave you in splits

Sumeet Vyas asks wife Ekta Kaul if she enjoys spending time with him in quarantine, her reply will leave you in splits

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul, who are currently expecting their first child together, shared a fun video on Instagram.

tv Updated: Apr 15, 2020 15:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul’s hilarious video is entertaining fans amid the lockdown.
Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul’s hilarious video is entertaining fans amid the lockdown.
         

The lockdown is testing relationships across the world as couples are stuck together 24/7 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Actor Sumeet Vyas shared a funny video with his wife and actor Ekta Kaul, in which he asked her how the quarantine was treating her.

“Very good. I am so grateful that we are spending some time together,” was her response. When he asked her whether she was really enjoying spending all that extra time with him, she shook her head no.

Sumeet captioned his video, “#kadwasachhh”. The clip had netizens in splits. “I can feel you darling ekta.... Soooo much of time together,” one Instagram user wrote. Another wrote, “Bawa it’s lovely to watch u both in one frame.” Several others dropped laughing emojis in the comments.

 

View this post on Instagram

#kadwasachhh

A post shared by Sumeet (@sumeetvyas) on

Earlier this month, Sumeet and Ekta took to Instagram to announce that they were expecting their first child. They shared the news with pictures of them cradling her baby bump. “Proudly announcing our new project together. Introducing Jr. KaulVyas (soon). Created, Directed and Produced by US.... @sumeetvyas and I,” she wrote in her post.

“Spending all that time at home, can be fruitful in many ways. In my case it’s life altering. #cooljr is on it’s way. #newroommate,” he wrote in his post.

Also see: Shilpa Shetty plays with daughter Samisha as she turns 2 months old, says ‘some things in life are a little more special’

Recently, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Sumeet said that he was enjoying spending some quality time with Ekta before their baby arrived. “I don’t know when I will get alone time with her again, especially after our child is born. I always thought if I spent too much time with someone, we’d end up getting irritated. But we aren’t fighting much, so I guess that proves I’m not a bad companion,” he joked.

Sumeet, who is known for his roles in web series Permanent Roommates and TVF Tripling, has also acted in films such as Veere Di Wedding and Made in China. Ekta is remembered for her performances in television shows like Rab Se Sohna Isshq and Mere Angne Mein.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
400 families block Bengal higway for 3 hours alleging no food amid lockdown
400 families block Bengal higway for 3 hours alleging no food amid lockdown
As Trump threatens to cut funding for WHO, India says focus should remain on Covid-19 pandemic
As Trump threatens to cut funding for WHO, India says focus should remain on Covid-19 pandemic
LIVE: 1,076 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, says health ministry
LIVE: 1,076 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, says health ministry
Study explains how 3 families in China contracted Covid-19 through AC
Study explains how 3 families in China contracted Covid-19 through AC
This electric SUV has a ginormous 48-inch digital display inside
This electric SUV has a ginormous 48-inch digital display inside
Apple’s affordable iPhone SE 2 set to launch today: All you need to know
Apple’s affordable iPhone SE 2 set to launch today: All you need to know
‘Was scared to bowl doosra’: Saqlain recalls dismissing Sachin in 1999 Test
‘Was scared to bowl doosra’: Saqlain recalls dismissing Sachin in 1999 Test
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

tv news