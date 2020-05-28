e-paper
Home / TV / Sumona Chakravarti falls prey to fake news about Uttarakhand forest fires, says 'I stand corrected'

Sumona Chakravarti falls prey to fake news about Uttarakhand forest fires, says ‘I stand corrected’

After expressing her disappointment that the media did not give enough coverage to the Uttarakhand forest fires, Sumona Chakravarti admitted that she fell prey to fake news.

tv Updated: May 28, 2020 19:02 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sumona Chakravarti fell for fake news about the Uttarakhand forest fires and said that her tweet was out of concern.
Sumona Chakravarti fell for fake news about the Uttarakhand forest fires and said that her tweet was out of concern.
         

With the advent of social media, there has been a spike in the volume of fake news. Sumona Chakravarti recently fell for fake images of the forest fires in Uttarakhand and slammed the national media for not covering it. However, on realising that she had fallen prey to fake news, she corrected herself.

Sumona tweeted, “WHY IS MAINSTREAM / NATIONAL MEDIA NOT COVERING #UTTARAKHANDFORESTFIRE EXTENSIVELY? NEITHER WAS CYCLONE AMPHAN. WORLD MEDIA GAVE IT MORE IMPORTANCE THAN OUR OWN NATIONAL MEDIA. CAN WE GIVE POLITICS/ DEBATES SOME REST.”

 

After some fans pointed out that the horrific images being shared online were not recent, Sumona shared a news article of the state forest department confirming the forest fires were nowhere as severe as reports on social media were claiming.

“I stand corrected. Gladly. There is always 2 sides to a story. For the 1st time i fell prey to fake news. But it was a genuine concern! To those who decided to troll me or send threatening emails- BUZZ OFF!,” she wrote.

 

Sumona has acted in television shows such as Kasamh Se, Kasturi, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Jamai Raja. She has also been a part of films like Barfi!, Kick and Phir Se. Most recently, she was a part of The Kapil Sharma Show.

In an interview with Hindustan Times earlier this year, Sumona said that she did not socialise much with industry folks or attend parties. “I usually head home or catch up with friends after shooting. Many might have forgotten I exist (laughs). But, I think it’s very important to make your presence felt these days if you want to continue as an actor,” she said.

“The hero-heroine days are gone, focus is mostly on stories and ensemble cast. Of course, if I get one of the lead parts, I’d love to do it, but then if I’m offered a character essential to the plot, I’d take that, too. It can’t be like if you remove the character the story still progresses, there needs to be some significance,” says Sumona.

