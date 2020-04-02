Sunil Grover shares Comedy Nights video on Kapil Sharma’s birthday, says ‘this makes me emotional whenever I see it’

tv

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 16:45 IST

Just a day ahead of Kapil Sharma’s birthday, comedian-actor Sunil Grover posted a video with Kapil and said he gets emotional each time he watches it. Later, he also wished Kapil on his birthday.

Sunil is seen throwing dry colours on himself as Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Varun Dhawan clap and praise his act. Kapil is also seen watching it all. The video is a clip from an old episode of Comedy Nights with Kapil where the actors had come to promote Dilwale. “Somehow this makes me emotional whenever I see it,” he tweeted as he shared the video.

He wrote on Twitter on Thursday, “Happy birthday pah ji. Wish you a long and happy life. Keep giving the world this medicine called laughter. Birthday cakeSunflower @KapilSharmaK9.”

After a showdown with Kapil in March 2017, Sunil quit the show and has not collaborated with Kapil again. He began his own show but failed to make a mark. Rumours about the two coming together have been doing the rounds on social media.

Amid rumours of a return to Kapil’s show, Sunil had told Hindustan Times last year, “I don’t know why people are speculating this because my tweet doesn’t hint anything like that. There’s no truth in it at all. It’s not happening. Yes, fans comment on my tweet to come back but from those comments, you can’t make it speculative news.”

Meanwhile, both comedians are in isolation, spending time at their homes amid complete lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Kapil is observing navratri and worshipped his daughter Anayra. Sharing pictures of the young one, Kapil wrote on Instagram, “Jai mata di #ashtami #kanjakpoojan #daddysgirl #anayra #daughter #3monthsold #gratitude.”

