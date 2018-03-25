Super Dancer Chapter 2: Assam’s Bishal Sharma wins title, takes home Rs 15 lakh

Bishal Sharma, a 12-year-old from Jorhat, Assam, has emerged the winner of reality show Super Dancer Chapter 2. The youngster is thrilled.

“I am really happy and thrilled to win the title of Dance Ka Kal on Super Dancer Chapter 2. It is truly a dream come true for me and I am grateful to the judges, my choreographer and Sony Entertainment Television for believing in me. It is through their guidance and support, I have been able to achieve this and make my parents proud,” Sharma said in a statement.

Super Dancer Bishal Sharma having a blast with @KapilSharmaK9 after winning the show! You too can now join the fun by downloading the @SonyLIV app & scanning the code! Click a fun picture with @KapilSharmak9 and share it with us to be a part of #FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma pic.twitter.com/z42pJKNIGy — Sony TV (@SonyTV) March 25, 2018

Sharma received 12 million votes to take home a winning amount of Rs 15 lakh, along with a certificate of appreciation and a gift from PC Jewellers.

Not far behind him were Akash Thapa from Dehradun, Vaishnavi Prajapati from Panipat and Ritik Diwaker from Kanpur.

The dance show had Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu as Super Gurus. Actor Varun Dhawan added more star power to the finale.

Actors Varun Dhawan,Shilpa Shetty Kundra,choreographer Geeta Kapoor and director Anurag Basu on sets of dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 2 in Mumbai on March 22, 2018. (IANS)

The finale witnessed the viewers turn into judges and judges into viewers. The winner was decided via live voting through the SonyLIV app, which generated a total of 34 million votes.

Super Dancer Chapter 2, hosted by Jay Bhanushali and Paritosh Tripathi, began with 12 dancers, who got an opportunity to compete for the winner’s title across 26 weeks.

Varun Dhawan and Shilpa Shetty Kundra dance on sets of Super Dancer Chapter 2. (IANS)

