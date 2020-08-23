Sushant Singh Rajput’s Pavitra Rishta co-star Deepak Qazir Kejriwal says SSR never mentioned Sandip Ssingh’s name

tv

Actor Deepak Qazir Kejriwal, who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput on the show Pavitra Rishta, has said that Sushant never mentioned producer Sandip Ssingh’s name in the time that they were working together. Deepak played the role of Sushant’s father in Pavitra Rishta, the TV show that catapulted Sushant to fame and made him a household name.

Speaking with Republic TV,Deepak said, “I never saw Sandip Ssingh. I saw him for the first time on channels where he claimed that he knew Sushant, but had not met him for the last 10 months. I don’t know how he slid in or paradropped himself. I don’t know with what authority he did so. I never even heard his name from Sushant.”

Sandip was seen at Sushant’s house on the day of his death, and also at the hospital a little while later, and at the funeral on the day after that. He subsequently appeared on several TV news channels and spoke about his relationship with Sushant, whom he called his ‘brother’.

“We would have our gatherings at Mahesh Shetty’s home or our friend Manav Vij’s place, but never heard of Sandip’s name. I stopped being in touch with them after Sushant and Ankita Lokhande broke up,” he added.

The 70-year-old actor also remembered the equation he shared with Sushant. “The first time I met him when he came for auditions. He was more of a friend to Mahesh Shetty. I mostly met him on sets and I liked him. He used to make fun of my baldness and smoking. He was a very good boy, was very hardworking and focused,” he told the news channel.

Sushant was found dead on June 14 in Mumbai. However, a month after his death, Sushant’s family filed an FIR in Patna. Recently, the Supreme Court transferred the case to CBI.

Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant’s father, has raised questions about the presence of Sandip at Sushant’s house on the day of the actor’s death. Vikas had said, “Meetu (Sushant’s sister) was devastated after seeing Sushant’s body so she went and she was lying down in the room so he just saw an opportunity and he took charge. Nobody in the family knows him, how did he come there. Suddenly how did he start taking charge. Since nobody from the family was there, there was an opening for him. I guess it should have been Pithani who should have been there and not Sandip.”

