e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / The Kapil Sharma Show invites family members of cast for new episode, Parmeet Sethi and Kashmera Shah join in

The Kapil Sharma Show invites family members of cast for new episode, Parmeet Sethi and Kashmera Shah join in

After Sonu Sood, The Kapil Sharma Show will host the family members of the cast. Archana Puran Singh’s husband Parmeet Sethi and Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah will be seen on the show.

tv Updated: Aug 04, 2020 15:50 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Parmeet Sethi, Kashmera Shah join Krushna Abhishek and Kapil Sharma on their show.
Parmeet Sethi, Kashmera Shah join Krushna Abhishek and Kapil Sharma on their show.
         

The Kapil Sharma Show, which returned on air last weekend with Sonu Sood as its first guest, is thinking innovately regarding its guests for the upcoming episodes. The comedy show was showing repeat telecasts of older episodes during the coronavirus-related lockdown.

The show’s permanent guest Archana Puran Singh will be joined by husband Parmeet Sethi on August 8 episode. Cast members Krusna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah and Kiku Sharda’s wife Priyanka Sharda will also be be a part of the show for a “no holds barred conversation”. The family members are likely to share stories about how they met and their journey as a couple on the family special episode that is set to air on August 8, Saturday.

Hindustantimes

Also read: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s wedding postponed to 2021: ‘Only pragmatic to push the wedding to the coming year’

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

About getting back to work after more than three months, Kapil had recently said in an interview, “(Wife) Ginni was the one to push me to resume shoot. Usi ne toh bheja ki kaam dhandha karo sar kha gaye mera 4 mahine se (She was the one to send me to work, joking that I annoyed her in the last four months). Honestly, I was confused if I should resume work but she is the one who pushed me towards it. I agreed reluctantly knowing she is trusting me. Aur aaj nahi toh kal karna hi hai... aur agar kal bhi aise hi karna hai toh aaj kyun nahi (We had to start working someday and we may still have to take all precautions so why not begin right away?).”

 

Kapil shared pictures from the sets recently on social media. “Nothing Upside-down face just Smiling face with open mouth and smiling eyes kisi ne aise hi click kar di aur maine waise e post kar di Winking face with tongueFolded hands #bts #tkss #thekapilsharmashow.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘Thin line between free speech and contempt’: Supreme Court tells Prashant Bhushan
‘Thin line between free speech and contempt’: Supreme Court tells Prashant Bhushan
Woman, two girls missing after two houses collapse into drain in Mumbai
Woman, two girls missing after two houses collapse into drain in Mumbai
India’s review of Confucius Institutes riles China, says treat them in ‘fair manner’
India’s review of Confucius Institutes riles China, says treat them in ‘fair manner’
Congress again reaches out to rebel Rajasthan MLAs, lists its only condition
Congress again reaches out to rebel Rajasthan MLAs, lists its only condition
Hope it becomes occasion of national unity: Priyanka on bhoomi pujan event
Hope it becomes occasion of national unity: Priyanka on bhoomi pujan event
Yousuf not Younis should have been Pak batting coach: Akhtar
Yousuf not Younis should have been Pak batting coach: Akhtar
In PM Modi’s 3-hour Ayodhya visit, Hanuman Garhi darshan and tree plantation drive
In PM Modi’s 3-hour Ayodhya visit, Hanuman Garhi darshan and tree plantation drive
‘Every country but China backed India’s stand on Kashmir’: Indian envoy to UN 
‘Every country but China backed India’s stand on Kashmir’: Indian envoy to UN 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In