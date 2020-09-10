TV actor Himanshu Soni tests Covid-19 positive: ‘Wife was very worried and I also got scared’

tv

Almost a month after his wife Sheetal tested positive, TV actor Himanshu Soni has also been tested positive for coronavirus. The actor has confirmed that he tested positive on August 27, adding that he got himself tested as he had cold and fever for three days and lost his senses of smell and taste.

Confirming that he is quarantining at home, Himanshu told Times of India, “‘I had cold and fever for three days. Since I had a loss of smell and taste, which are the early symptoms of COVID-19, I got myself tested. Next day, when I got my reports, it was confirmed that I was COVID-19 positive. Sheetal (Himanshu’s wife) was very worried and I also got scared. Thankfully, everything is under control now. Today, I will be going for an antibody test.”

Sharing that he was yet to inform his parents, Himanshu said, “They got really worried when they got to know about Sheetal. So, we decided not to disclose my illness to them. Also, since they are in Jaipur, I didn’t want them to get worried for me. I told them I was under the weather and had caught a cold.”

Himanshu’s wife Sheetal has now completely recovered. Sharing a picture with her, Himanshu had posted upon her return home, “Thank you for all your prayers blessing love & concerned showered on me & my wife, with utmost gratitude would like everyone to know she’s now back at home & still recovering which will be another 20 days. It’s been tough on her. Thanks to all the Doctors at Max Smart Delhi for their professionalism and handling her case.Only 1 advise stay safe stay home, use masks & full sanitizing process. Life is precious. This time shall pass soon.”

Recently, several TV actors have tested positive for coronavirus. Parth Sammanthan, Ssara Khan, Sanjay Kaushik, Sachin Tyagi, Krishna Soni and Rajesh Kumar have also tested positive for the virus.

Himanshu has worked in TV shows including Buddha, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush and Neeli Chhatri Waale, among a few others.

