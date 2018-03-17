TV actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla all set to tie the knot in June

Rubina Dilaik, who gained a place in the hearts of her fans for her role in TV show Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, is all set to tie the knot this year. If reports are to be believed then Rubina is going to get married to fellow TV actor Abhinav Shukla in the second week of June.

Rubina disclosed the news to Bombay Times and said, “Yes we are taking our relationship forward to a new phase... a phase where we will celebrate each other’s imperfection and create memories for a lifetime.”

Abhinav, who has worked in shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum and Hitler Didi, also spoke about his marriage plans. He said, “Yes, we are getting married in June. We are yet to zero in on a date as we have a couple of options. The venue too is to be finalised.”

He also said, “There was no pressure from either side. I was very clear that I won’t get married until I find the person I can be myself with and Rubina is just that. Also, we didn’t need any convincing to make up our minds. We just decided that we needed to take our relationship to the next level after dating for so long.”

After Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s marriage, this will be the second high profile TV actors wedding in recent times.