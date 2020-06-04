e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / TV anchor kills herself after boyfriend refused to marry her, leaves behind video blaming him: report

TV anchor kills herself after boyfriend refused to marry her, leaves behind video blaming him: report

TV anchor Chandana VK allegedly killed herself after her boyfriend Dinesh refused to marry her. She has blamed him in a video recorded before her death.

tv Updated: Jun 04, 2020 09:43 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TV anchor Chandana VK died on May 30.
TV anchor Chandana VK died on May 30.
         

A TV anchor named Chandana VK, who appeared in real estate commercials, allegedly committed suicide on May 28, after her boyfriend Dinesh refused to marry her. A Deccan Herald report claims Dinesh is now absconding after being charged with abetment to suicide.

According to the report, the Suddaguntepalya police have charged Dinesh and his family including his father Lokappa Gowda, mother Gayatri, sister Shyla and uncle Swamy alias Dayananda with abetment to suicide. She reportedly consumed poison after making a video in which she is seen blaming Dinesh for her decision. She reportedly says in the video, “You said if I die, it is good for you. So, I am ending my life and you are the reason for it, Dinesh.”

The report states Chandana’s father has filed a police complaint in which he said that his daughter was in a relationship with Dinesh since five years. It adds that Dinesh had earlier promised to marry her but distanced himself after borrowing Rs 5 lakh from her.

The news of Chandana’s suicide comes a few days after two TV actors killed themselves last month. Crime Patrol actor Preksha Mehta was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her Indore residence. She had written in her last Instagram post, “Sabse bura hota hai, sapnon ka mar jaana (The death of the dreams is the worst).” Her father said she was upset due to lockdown as all shoots remained cancelled during the time.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor is a proud aunt as she shares a glimpse of niece Inaaya showing off her handmade family tree

Another TV actor Manmeet Grewal of Aadat Se Majboor and Kuldeepak fame, was found dead at his Mumbai residence. He was reportedly burdened by debt and couldn’t find any work due to lockdown. A Mid-Day report quoted a police officer as saying, “The actor was in so much of trouble, that they had mortgaged golden ornaments. He didn’t have money to pay Rs 8500 as rent.” He is survived by his wife who found him hanging from a ceiling fan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in the East’: Rajiv Bajaj tells Rahul Gandhi
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in the East’: Rajiv Bajaj tells Rahul Gandhi
PM’s virtual summit with Australian PM at 11 am. Here’s what to expect
PM’s virtual summit with Australian PM at 11 am. Here’s what to expect
LIVE: Lockdown put fear regarding Covid-19 in people’s minds, says Rahul Gandhi
LIVE: Lockdown put fear regarding Covid-19 in people’s minds, says Rahul Gandhi
Terror groups mobilise in Kabul as part of Pak deep state’s plan
Terror groups mobilise in Kabul as part of Pak deep state’s plan
‘There was no lockdown even during the World War’: Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
‘There was no lockdown even during the World War’: Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
’83 the movie: The sons also rise
’83 the movie: The sons also rise
Cyclone Nisarga: NDRF teams unable to reach worst-hit areas in Raigad
Cyclone Nisarga: NDRF teams unable to reach worst-hit areas in Raigad
Covid-19: New quarantine rules for passengers coming to Delhi
Covid-19: New quarantine rules for passengers coming to Delhi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In