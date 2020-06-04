TV anchor kills herself after boyfriend refused to marry her, leaves behind video blaming him: report

tv

A TV anchor named Chandana VK, who appeared in real estate commercials, allegedly committed suicide on May 28, after her boyfriend Dinesh refused to marry her. A Deccan Herald report claims Dinesh is now absconding after being charged with abetment to suicide.

According to the report, the Suddaguntepalya police have charged Dinesh and his family including his father Lokappa Gowda, mother Gayatri, sister Shyla and uncle Swamy alias Dayananda with abetment to suicide. She reportedly consumed poison after making a video in which she is seen blaming Dinesh for her decision. She reportedly says in the video, “You said if I die, it is good for you. So, I am ending my life and you are the reason for it, Dinesh.”

The report states Chandana’s father has filed a police complaint in which he said that his daughter was in a relationship with Dinesh since five years. It adds that Dinesh had earlier promised to marry her but distanced himself after borrowing Rs 5 lakh from her.

The news of Chandana’s suicide comes a few days after two TV actors killed themselves last month. Crime Patrol actor Preksha Mehta was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her Indore residence. She had written in her last Instagram post, “Sabse bura hota hai, sapnon ka mar jaana (The death of the dreams is the worst).” Her father said she was upset due to lockdown as all shoots remained cancelled during the time.

Another TV actor Manmeet Grewal of Aadat Se Majboor and Kuldeepak fame, was found dead at his Mumbai residence. He was reportedly burdened by debt and couldn’t find any work due to lockdown. A Mid-Day report quoted a police officer as saying, “The actor was in so much of trouble, that they had mortgaged golden ornaments. He didn’t have money to pay Rs 8500 as rent.” He is survived by his wife who found him hanging from a ceiling fan.

