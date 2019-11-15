TV series on David Headley, Tahawwur Hussain Rana announced

tv

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 17:30 IST

A Los Angeles-based production company, Zero Gravity Partners, plans to kick off its television division with a limited series on the dramatic true events from the lives of David Coleman Headley and Tahawwur Hussain Rana. While Rana is an alleged accomplice in the 2008 terror attacks on Mumbai, Headley is an alleged ISI agent who played a part in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The series aims at recreating the gritty world of terror and exploring the convenience of trust and the betrayal of relationships. Producers Rohini Singh, Manmeet Singh and Mubina Rattonsey said in a joint statement, “ The story in its truth and raw emotion, is about an international spy who masterminded the 26/11 Mumbai massacre and his co-conspirator who provided material support to commit terrorist acts against multiple overseas targets. In the history of extremism, nothing seems quite as intriguing or quite as dangerous as free-roaming terrorists. We are excited to collaborate with film makers and talent from the U.S, India and across the globe.”

Also read: Motherless Brooklyn movie review: Edward Norton sabotages his passion project

After being tried for 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, Headley turned approver in the case and his testimony was recorded via video conference in 2016. “David Headley’s testimony has vindicated the stand of India that the terror attacks of November 26, 2008 were not only sponsored by militant groups of Pakistan but were, in fact, actively supported by Pakistan Army officials,” lawyer Nikam had said.

Headley had visited Mumbai in September 2006 and informed Major Iqbal about his surveillance of Hotel Taj in south Mumbai and on his return to Pakistan, he had handed over photographs and videos of the same. He also said that Major Iqbal gave him $25,000 to do intelligence work in India

Follow @htshowbiz for more