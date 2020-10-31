Vijayendra Kumeria: Good writers penning content for TV also need support from makers and audience to flourish

tv

Amid all the talks around how TV content needs an overhaul, actor Vijayendra Kumeria feels it would be wrong to say the small screen isn’t experimenting or that it lacks talent. He points that many good writers have brilliant ideas and what they need right now is support of show makers and the audience to further flourish.

“We talk about regressive content on TV, but I believe any form of art mirrors society. TV shows also draw inspiration from real life and sometimes things do go over dramatic, I agree. But that’s what the medium demands. Not all shows are like that,” he notes, adding that the medium also has many good things that it propagates through its shows.

“I don’t see people talking about them. Yes, do point out our mistakes, we would rectify. But also tell us about our good work, so we feel motivated,” he adds.

Known for TV shows Shastri Sisters, Udaan and Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, the actor has also produced shows and short films. And he feels this is the time good writers need to be given a boost.

“I personally know some brilliant writers and if they’re given a chance, these new writers and stories can bring in freshness in TV content. People are making shows around similar concepts that are already a hit, because they get good ratings and money. But for how long can we keep churning the same thing?” asks Kumeria.

Not just this, the actor further feels that audience, too would play an important role in bringing about a change.

“We just can’t blame the makers because ultimately they’re creating shows the audiences want to see. On the other hand, the audience might turn around and say they’re watching whatever is being made. But that shouldn’t be the case. Some makers did try experimenting with new concepts, but those didn’t work. While we’ve to keep taking the risk, the audience also must open up to new things,” he urges.

As an artiste, Kumeria hopes that this change will help actors get to play varied characters on TV and avoid getting stereotyped.

A self-confessed admirer of Akshay Kumar, the actor says, “I really like the kind of stories he dabbles with. He’s not stuck to just one thing, as films allow you to try variety. Web, too, is making such amazing content. TV also is no less and can do much more and the revolution isn’t far.”

