e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Vir Das gets praise from Jerry Seinfeld, calls it a ‘pretty special day’

Vir Das gets praise from Jerry Seinfeld, calls it a ‘pretty special day’

Comic legend Jerry Seinfeld recently praised Vir Das while in conversation with Chris Rock.

tv Updated: May 30, 2020 15:24 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Vir Das is happy on hearing his praise from Jerry Seinfeld.
Vir Das is happy on hearing his praise from Jerry Seinfeld.
         

What does it feels like when comic genius Jerry Seinfeld calls you funny? It’s definitely a “pretty special” moment, says Indian actor-stand up artiste Vir Das. Vir was in for a surprise when he recently got to know that in a conversation with comedian Chris Rock, Seinfeld said he found him “really funny”.

“I saw this Indian guy named Vir Das on a Netflix promo on Instagram. Did you see where he does part of the act in Hindi and part of it in English? (He is) a really funny guy. That’s a great thing that Netflix does - Bring all these people to us,” Seinfeld said in response to Rock’s remarks that it is the golden age for stand-up comedians as the field is becoming more diverse with each passing day.

 

Also read: Hrithik Roshan is quarantining with ex Sussanne Khan and their sons at his stunning sea-facing home. See inside pics, video

Sharing the comments made by Seinfeld on Twitter, Vir said it was so “cool” to have his name being mentioned by one of the biggest stars in the stand-up scene. “If you’re a comedy fan like me, you understand how cool this is. When Jerry Seinfeld mentions you to Chris Rock in a magazine, it’s a pretty special day,” he said.

Vir currently has three comedy specials -- Abroad Understanding, Losing It and Vir Das For India-- being streamed on Netflix. His thriller series Hasmukh was also released on Netflix last month.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Air India’s Moscow-bound plane called back as team finds pilot is Covid-19 +ve
Air India’s Moscow-bound plane called back as team finds pilot is Covid-19 +ve
Dialogue with China is on, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Ladakh standoff
Dialogue with China is on, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Ladakh standoff
Two test positive for Covid-19 at MEA, staff goes into self-quarantine
Two test positive for Covid-19 at MEA, staff goes into self-quarantine
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine expected to begin mass output this year
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine expected to begin mass output this year
‘Can’t be in permanent lockdown’: Delhi CM Kejriwal messages people
‘Can’t be in permanent lockdown’: Delhi CM Kejriwal messages people
Prototype of new SpaceX rocket Starship explodes on Texas test pad
Prototype of new SpaceX rocket Starship explodes on Texas test pad
Wallet power not bullet power: Sonam Wangchuk appeals for action against China
Wallet power not bullet power: Sonam Wangchuk appeals for action against China
PM Modi recounts ‘Article 370’, ‘Surgical strike’ on 1st anniversary of 2nd term
PM Modi recounts ‘Article 370’, ‘Surgical strike’ on 1st anniversary of 2nd term
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In