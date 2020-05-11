Virtual auditions, straight-from-home formats: New ways for reality shows amid lockdown

tv

The reality of present times is driving a ‘new normal’ for reality TV shows. Entertainment channels are tapping into digital opportunities to set the ball rolling for their unscripted non-fiction content, in an attempt to not just woo a new set of viewers, but also to open up an alternate gateway to drive participation from parts of the country.

For the first time, Kaun Banega Crorepati, for its twelfth season, has rolled out a 100% digital selection and screening process for its contestants amid the lockdown, hinging on the thought, “Har cheez ko break lag sakta hai… Sapno ko nahi”.

The fact that a large number people are homebound and spending long hours on TV and digital media, made it conducive, says Ashish Golwalkar, Head – Content, Sony Entertainment Television (SET) and Digital Business. “We expect the participation to grow exponentially,” he adds, revealing that digital process will soon be announced for their properties Super Dancer and Indian Idol, too.

There’s also Dance Deewane, which is employing a virtual screening process, enabling participants to stay safe and audition from their homes, through an app. Manisha Sharma, head of content, Colors, says, “The response has been overwhelming. We clocked 1000+ entries in just two days. There’s no reason one should lose hope. We want our viewers to stay motivated during the tough times.”

Besides that, viewer engagement is a key reason why MTV has formulated original content. While a first-of-its kind virtual audition for a wild card entry is happening for Roadies Revolution, the channel is also showcasing straight-from-home concepts such as Hustle From Home, a six-part series with rappers jamming from home, and Ace Quarantine, which has viewers voting for contestants who are given tasks around ‘acing the quarantine’ at home.

Amit Puri, who has worked behind-the-scenes for various reality TV shows, says the audience is lapping up this content due to its relatibility, plus they feel encouraged to participate without having to step out of their homes, hence increasing the reach.

Either way, amid the lockdown and even for the immediate future, straight-from-home content is becoming the norm, believes Ferzad Palia, Head- Voot Select, Youth, Music, and English Entertainment, Viacom18. “Our properties have bridged the gap for new content on television. We’re adapting to the new normal,” says Palia, adding that shows riding on repute, such as Roadies, will continue to get traction.

Talking of that, to mark 25 years of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Zee’s flagship music reality show, the channel has planned a 25-hour music marathon on digital, and a concert with well-known names singing from the confines of their homes. “It’ll surely help uplift the mood of people across the world during the COVID-19 lockdown,” says singer Udit Narayan.

But what’s the future? While safety concerns will be the top priority, the experts say, practices such as wearing masks, limiting the workforce on sets, making arrangements for complete sanitation and medical accessibility, following social distancing guidelines will become paramount.

Golwalkar says, “We’ll have to develop new SOPs that align to the new reality, keeping in mind the best interest of everyone involved — be it the creative team, the on-ground crew, the technicians, the talent, or the audience at large.”

According to production sources, audience co-ordinators that work on reality shows, are quite concerned about losing work as the concept of a live audience itself will be impacted as a result of the pandemic.