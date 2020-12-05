Wagle Ki Duniya recreated: Sumeet Raghavan to bring Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey in 2021

tv

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 17:49 IST

Here is some good news for fans of the 90s’ popular show Wagle Ki Duniya - the show is getting a second lease of life as SAB TV is all set to produce and present it by 2021. A teaser for the upcoming show was unveiled Saturday afternoon. Sony SAB will soon launch Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey, introducing a new era of Wagle Ki Duniya featuring Sumeet Raghavan in the lead.

A teaser for the upcoming show has Sumeet in the frame saying, “Duniya mein dooriyan aur majbooriyan kitni badh gai hain na (Distances and helplessness have increased in this world),” after displaying it. He enters the frame in a close shot, offering a hand shake but moves further, sprays his palms with a sanitiser, wears gloves and measures a distance of six feet before talking to another person.

“But there is one world that is still full of hopes - my world, the world of love and closed ones. Wagle Ki Duniya,” he adds. Wagle Ki Duniya originally produced by Durga Khote, directed by Kundan Shah, was based on characters created by noted cartoonist, R. K. Laxman. Anjan Srivastava essayed the lead role in the show that was aired in 1980s and 90s.

Talking about the new show, Sumeet said in a statement, “It feels great to be associated with Sony SAB and Hatsoff productions once again and that too to bring alive a fans’ favourite classic like Wagle Ki Duniya in a new avatar. I have always been a great supporter of meaningful light-hearted content on Indian television, something Sony SAB is known for. To be able to reprise a beloved character is a huge task, but one that I am extremely eager to take on. I have watched and loved the show when it aired originally and now to play the titular character is overwhelming. I hope I am able to capture the little nuances that made Mr Wagle the endearing character that he is and bring joy to the audience through this performance.”

Wagle Ki Duniya was a celebration of the aspirations of middle class. The upcoming show will portray the strong value system and humble upbringing of the middle-class of today, their daily life and issues.

“Wagle Ki Duniya is an iconic show and it feels great to work with Sony SAB again. Me and Aatish are eager to bring this classic show back on Indian television in a fresh look and newer relatable stories. We found the perfect Mr Wagle in Sumeet Raghavan and have him on board to play the titular role. We are confident that this show will reap similar recognition and success as we enjoyed for our other collaborations in the past,” producer JD Majethia of Hats Off Productions said.

