Ananya Panday on being trolled for her clothes: 'As long as I get good pictures to put on Instagram, I am fine'

Ananya Panday on being trolled for her clothes: ‘As long as I get good pictures to put on Instagram, I am fine’

Ananya Panday said that she chooses to wear clothes that make her happy and does not care for the trolling. She said that such criticism is ‘something I don’t obsess over’. Watch the video here.

bollywood Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 15:50 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ananya Panday is unfazed by the criticism of her clothes.
Ananya Panday is unfazed by the criticism of her clothes.
         

Ananya Panday, who is no stranger to being trolled, talked about how she reacts to criticism for what she wears. In an appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show What Women Want, she said that she chooses to focus on being happy and comfortable, rather than obsessing over the negativity.

Talking to Kareena, Ananya said, “When I initially started, I was dressing in a way that probably made everyone happy. But now I think the way that I dress makes me happy. As I said in the start, as long as I am happy and comfortable, it is all that matters.”

“When it comes to trolling, now I am just like, anything I do or wear, I am going to get trolled anyway. So it’s fine, as long as I am happy and comfortable. I have made it to Diet Sabya and I have been questioned on what I am wearing but that is something that I don’t actually obsess over or anything. As long as I am happy and I get good pictures to put on my Instagram, I am fine,” she added.

 

Ananya was most recently seen in a cameo in the Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which featured her mother, Bhavana Pandey, alongside Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Neelam. The show gave a voyeuristic peek into the lives of the four ‘Bollywood wives’.

Currently, Ananya is shooting for Shakun Batra’s next, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said, “I have this list of people that I want to work with and Shakun is on that list. So for me when I got the opportunity to work with him, I put a tick mark near his name. It was really surreal for me. It was everything I could have dreamed of. We did a lot of workshops and readings. Shakun is just an amazing director for an actor to work with. He gives you so much space and clear instructions. He just lets you play when you are on screen.”

