Wish list of TV actors in 2021: Monthly pay, pension scheme, a weekly off and finite shows with better content

tv

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 18:13 IST

2020 has been an unprecedented year in more ways than one. The pandemic affected every sector, and the entertainment industry took a big blow. Now, as things are slowly and steadily getting back on its feet, everyone is looking forward to a better and evolved workplace environment. We talk to actors Aasif Sheikh, Tarun Khanna, Neha Marda, Pranitaa Pandit, Amal Sehrawat and Meera Deosthale about the changes that they would like to see in the TV industry in 2021. Here’s what they have to say.

AASIF SHEIKH

The pandemic has taught us a lot about health care, hygiene and that no one is superior. I hope we keep these things in mind moving on. I plan to have a discussion with CINTAA regarding a fund that needs to be set up and maintained collectively by those who’re paid well in the industry including actors, producers, technicians. It will help us sail through difficult times and ensure that nobody goes to bed without food. Not just the pandemic, but we should be prepared for natural calamities, health concerns of daily wagers who can’t afford expensive medical treatment and provide pension to senior actors and technicians. So, a proper infrastructure should be in place.

NEHA MARDA

The current 90-days pay system after the first telecast of a show needs to be changed. Actors and technicians should be given either advance payment of three months or monthly payments. I hope that the industry starts a pension scheme so that we have a secured future. Also, we work about 12-14 hours a day, as we need to create a bank of at least 30 episodes. There should be day off in a week, so we can explore other work opportunities, too. And the exclusivity clause should end that restricts an actor to work only one particular channel or production house. Everyone who deserves should get an opportunity.

TARUN KHANNA

I hope the content on TV gets better. We can’t keep taking inspiration from Hindi films and other regional shows to make content for TV. We must experiment and create original content. Those who are talented and are working hard should be favoured. Also, there should be one holiday in a week,and if not, at least shooting hours should be reduced so that we all have time for ourselves and our family. Lastly, proper infrastructure is a must. Actors should get royalty as and when their shows have a rerun. If that happens, no actor will die of hunger or take any drastic step.

PRANITAA PANDIT

I hope for a better pay system this year. We have seen how many actors and technicians suffered as they didn’t get their money on time. Everyone should be paid on a monthly basis like it happens in any other field because there are so many things you need to take care of, and constant inflow of money is important for that. If that’s taken care of, everyone’s life would be sorted. A proper pension scheme also needs to be in place.

AMAL SEHRAWAT

Amal Shehrawat hopes for more finite shows on TV in 2021.

I hope we start making more finite shows. We can have seasons format, have a new track every season — this will offer variety to the audience. Long-running shows tend to get monotonous and the viewers lose interest, and TRPs drop after a point. On the other hand, finite shows also give an actor the opportunity to explore other avenues, otherwise, while doing a daily soap, we don’t get time for anything else. Also, in 2021, people should focus on the positives, be calmer and accommodating, and get rid of any rivalry spirit. So, professionalism at work place is a must.

MEERA DEOSTHALE

I hope we get back to our old payment structure and get paid on a monthly basis soon, besides a proper pension scheme that must be introduced. Also, we should be entitled to one off every week, so we have that break to rest, spend time with family and also explore other work opportunities like ads, films, web series . Once the vaccine is available and we get back to our earlier lifestyle, I look forward to times when we’d be able to hug each, have our lunch together and enjoy while shooting on set.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ