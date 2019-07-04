Economic Survey 2019 Live Updates: Economic Survey tabled in Rajya Sabha

Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian will table the new government’s first Economic Survey in Parliament today. The Economic Survey contains a summary of developments in the economy, government’s development programmes and policies. It is presented a day before the Union Budget.

Follow LIVE Updates here:

10:50 am IST Survey tries to find out the holes in the current economy: Sources There is likely a complete chapter on wages and labour reforms needed to push employment and raise incomes of the poor though the Chief Economic Advisor to the Modi government has, in the past, not exactly been talking of unemployment as an issue. But the Survey has, sources said, tried to find out the holes in the current economy as well, not toeing the standard line.





10:35 am IST ‘I hope to contribute to ideas for economy’: CEA “Our team has put in a lot of effort with a lot of dedication, I hope results are good and we are able to contribute to the ideas for the economy. I hope the almighty blesses us,” said Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian. :ANI





10:20 am IST Survey to include headwinds economy might face The Economic Survey is likely to flag headwinds that the economy might face in its pursuit to become the world’s fifth largest economy, reports news agency PTI.





10:05 am IST Survey likely to come up with 8 to 9 out-of-box ideas The Economic Survey is likely to come up with 8 to 9 out-of-box ideas with regard to revival of overall growth in agriculture, manufacturing, and exports, on infrastructure, as well as NPAs including bank recaps, employment and capital market and public debt, reports new agency ANI.





09:52 am IST Copies of the Economic Survey brought to Parliament Copies of the Economic Survey have been brought to Parliament, reports news agency ANI.





09:40 am IST CEA ‘looking forward with excitement’ to table survey “Looking forward with excitement to table my first - and the new Government’s first - Economic Survey in Parliament on Thursday. #EcoSurvey2019,” tweeted the Chief Economic Adviser.



