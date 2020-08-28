e-paper
Donald Trump accepts Republican nomination for second term

Donald Trump accepted the Republican Party nomination for reelection Thursday before a large crowd at the White House

us-elections-2020 Updated: Aug 28, 2020 08:10 IST
Agence France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Agence France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Washington
U.S. President Donald Trump talks at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, US
U.S. President Donald Trump talks at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, US(REUTERS)
         

President Donald Trump accepted the Republican Party nomination for reelection Thursday before a large crowd at the White House -- and against a national backdrop of explosive racial tensions and the coronavirus pandemic.

“My fellow Americans, tonight, with a heart full of gratitude and boundless optimism, I profoundly accept this nomination for President of the United States,” Trump said.

