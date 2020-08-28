Donald Trump accepts Republican nomination for second term
Washington
President Donald Trump accepted the Republican Party nomination for reelection Thursday before a large crowd at the White House -- and against a national backdrop of explosive racial tensions and the coronavirus pandemic.
“My fellow Americans, tonight, with a heart full of gratitude and boundless optimism, I profoundly accept this nomination for President of the United States,” Trump said.
