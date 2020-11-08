e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
US Election 2020
Home / US Presidential Election / ‘Backbone of our democracy’: VP-elect Kamala Harris pays tribute to black women

‘Backbone of our democracy’: VP-elect Kamala Harris pays tribute to black women

Wearing a white pantsuit in tribute to women’s suffrage, Harris opened her speech with late Georgia Congressman John Lewis, a Civil Rights icon remarks. “Democracy is not a state but an act,” she said.

us-presidential-election Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 08:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris.
Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris.(Reuters)
         

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday delivered her first address to the nation after getting elected as the Vice President of the United States. During the address, Harris sent a message for protecting democracy through voting and paid a tribute to a tribute to black women’s role in American politics.

Wearing a white pantsuit in tribute to women’s suffrage, Harris opened her speech with late Georgia Congressman John Lewis, a Civil Rights icon remarks. “Democracy is not a state but an act,” she said.

In tribute to black women, she said, “so often prove they are the backbone of our democracy.”

“Generation of women, Blacks, Asians, Latina, Native Americans, who throughout our history paved the way for this moment. Women who fought, so much for equality and justice,” she said.

Also Read | ‘I am first, but will not be the last in office,’ says Harris in first nation address

“Tonight I reflect on their struggle, their determination and the strength of their vision to see what can be unburdened by what has been,” she added.

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last,” Harris said in her first post-election address to the nation.

Harris also noted her ascension to the role comes 100 years after the 19th Amendment was ratified and 55 years after the signing of the Voting Rights Act, which expanded who could participate in American democracy.

Harris who has a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, is the first woman to be elected as vice president of America.

Also Read | ‘I don’t see red states or blue states, but only United States’: Biden tells Americans in victory speech

As the highest-ranking woman ever elected in American government, her victory has come as hope to women who were devastated by Hillary Clinton’s defeat four years ago.

In her previous experience, Harris has served as San Francisco’s district attorney and California’s attorney general before becoming a US Senator. After she ended her own 2020 Democratic presidential campaign, Joe Biden tapped her as his running mate. They will be sworn in as president and vice president on January 20.

tags
top news
‘Time to heal’: Joe Biden tells Americans at his victory speech
‘Time to heal’: Joe Biden tells Americans at his victory speech
Won’t be the last woman in office, says Kamala Harris | Highlights
Won’t be the last woman in office, says Kamala Harris | Highlights
Estimated GST shortfall likely to shrink after growth in revenue
Estimated GST shortfall likely to shrink after growth in revenue
NIA widened probe to 14 states to crack case
NIA widened probe to 14 states to crack case
World leaders congratulate Biden on win
World leaders congratulate Biden on win
US Election 2020: Yes, he can too
US Election 2020: Yes, he can too
‘A lot of problems’: Gambhir says RCB ‘didn’t deserve to reach playoffs’
‘A lot of problems’: Gambhir says RCB ‘didn’t deserve to reach playoffs’
US Election 2020: Kamala Harris’ full speech as she makes history as VP elect
US Election 2020: Kamala Harris’ full speech as she makes history as VP elect
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In