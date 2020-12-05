e-paper
Home / US Presidential Election / Joe Biden clinches electoral college win as California certifies

Joe Biden clinches electoral college win as California certifies

Even as Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris proceed with the transition to a new administration, Trump continues to make unsubstantiated allegations of massive voter fraud on Twitter and in a lenghly video released this week.

us-presidential-election Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 06:07 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
US President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the economy and the final US jobs report of 2020 at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US on December 4, 2020.
US President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the economy and the final US jobs report of 2020 at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US on December 4, 2020. (Reuters Photo )
         

Joe Biden now officially has more than the 270 Electoral College votes he needs to claim the presidency after California certified its election results on Friday evening.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla approved the results, according to his office, which Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom will use to prepare the Certificate of Ascertainment appointing the state’s 55 electors for Biden. All states that voted for Biden over President Donald Trump have now certified their presidential election results except for New Jersey, which plans to do so on Monday, and Hawaii, which is waiting for the resolution of two pending lawsuits.

The electors will meet in their states on Dec. 14 to cast their votes, which Congress will tally in a joint session on Jan. 6.

Even as Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris proceed with the transition to a new administration, Trump continues to make unsubstantiated allegations of massive voter fraud on Twitter and in a lenghly video released this week. But his already slim chances of reversing the election outcome have narrowed even more as courts in several several states have rejected legal challenges brought by his campaign.

Biden’s lead in the popular vote is now more than 7 million votes.

Economy bottoming out; rebound not broad-based
Protesting farmers call for Bharat Bandh; key talks today
‘Will bring a no-trust motion against govt for failing farmers’, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda
World can start dreaming of pandemic’s end: UN health chief
Will stay put, join R-Day in tractors, say protesting farmers
Covid-19 vaccine will not be mandatory: Joe Biden
Pakistan woman gets $1.5 mn life insurance claims on false death certificate
Will we ever get a pill for reverse ageing? Dr. David Sinclair answers #HTLS2020
