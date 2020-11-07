Trump alleges poll fraud again, Twitter acts by labelling them as misleading

us-presidential-election

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 21:49 IST

US President Donald Trump on Saturday issued a series of tweets to allege that votes were illegally received and “bad things took place” which changed the results in some of the key battleground states, prompting Twitter to quickly flag the posts as potentially misleading.

This came even as Trump’s challenger Joe Biden urged unity in a brief address in his home state of Delaware, calling for an end to the “partisan warfare” that has characterised American politics in recent years. The results have gradually expanded Biden’s lead in must-win Pennsylvania and the Democrat is moving slowly towards the presidency.

As Trump tweeted his allegations, the social media company flagged them. “People were screaming STOP THE COUNT & WE DEMAND TRANSPARENCY (As Legal Observers were refused admittance to count rooms)!” he alleged.

“Tens of thousands of votes were illegally received after 8 P.M. on Tuesday, Election Day, totally and easily changing the results in Pennsylvania and certain other razor thin states. As a separate matter, hundreds of thousands of Votes were illegally not allowed to be OBSERVED,” the US president tweeted.

“This would ALSO change the Election result in numerous States, including Pennsylvania, which everyone thought was easily won on Election Night, only to see a massive lead disappear, without anyone being allowed to OBSERVE, for long intervals of time, what the happened,” he added.

“Bad things took place during those hours where LEGAL TRANSPARENCY was viciously & crudely not allowed. Tractors blocked doors & windows were covered with thick cardboard so that observers could not see into the count rooms. BAD THINGS HAPPENED INSIDE. BIG CHANGES TOOK PLACE!”

Although President Trump and his campaign have been unable to justify their claims of voter frauds, Twitter has continued to flag or mask all of the tweets, providing links to reliable sources of information with the tweets. Twitter’s action makes the comments less visible, and users seeking to read the posts are then required to click through a warning.

Twitter has also flagged any tweets referring to Joe Biden as “president-elect” and called them premature posts as voting counts continue in several key states.

Trump’s latest tweet was also flagged by the social media platform.