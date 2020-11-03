e-paper
US Election 2020
Twitter flags Trump tweet questioning Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania

The platform added a disclaimer to the tweet saying that its content was “disputed” and “might be misleading.”

us-presidential-election Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 07:50 IST
Reuters | Posted by Mallika Soni
US President Donald Trump leaves after a campaign rally at Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City, Michigan, US.
US President Donald Trump leaves after a campaign rally at Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City, Michigan, US. (REUTERS)
         

Twitter late on Monday flagged a tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump in which he called a Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania “very dangerous.”

The social media platform added a disclaimer to the tweet saying that its content was “disputed” and “might be misleading.”

Also Read | US Presidential Election 2020: Who will it be, America?

“The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one. It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!” Trump said in the tweet.

The U.S. Supreme Court last week allowed extended deadlines for receiving mail-in ballots in Tuesday’s election in Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

tags
top news
